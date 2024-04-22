Hazard: The fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled fishing rods away from children, stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.

For more information: Contact Lil Anglers toll-free at 844-347-4543 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@anything-possible.com or online at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com or at https://profishiency.com/kidcasters and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.