Recalled Product: Thule Camber 2 bike (#905800), Thule Camber 4 bike (#905600), and Thule Range 4 bike (#905700) manufactured in the date codes listed below:
Product Description: Thule Range (905700)
Date Code: 05/02/22-07/26/22
Product Description: Thule Camber 2 (905800)
Date Code: 04/14/22-06/23/22
Product Description: Thule Camber 4 (905600)
Date Code: 03/31/22-06/23/22
Affected Product Sold at MOOSEJAW:
Product Description: THULE CAMBER 2 BIKE
Style: 9058W
Product Description: THULE RANGE 4 BIKE
Style: 9057X
Product Description: THULE CAMBER 4 BIKE
Style: 9056W
Hazard: Due to a manufacturing defect, when the bike carrier is in use, a weld on the arm assembly can crack and fail. If the safety strap or locking cable is not used, the bike arm assembly can become detached from the bike carrier, which could cause a vehicle crash or injure nearby pedestrians.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the bike carrier and determine if your product falls within the recall population. If so, contact Thule Group for a replacement bike mast assembly.
For more information: See www.thule.com/rangecamber22recall or call Thule Group at 1-888-290-1266 Monday-Friday from 8:00a-5:00p ET