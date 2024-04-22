Recalls


Lil Anglers, in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily recalling Children's Fishing Rods sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos, due to a violation of the federal lead content ban.

 

Collection of fishing poles

 

Recalled Product Detail: These children's fishing rods were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red. The rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo which includes a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and a pre-tied snap swivel. The reel has a 3.3:1 gear ratio and is equipped with a 6 lb. line. The model numbers and date codes can be found on the fishing rod.

 

Recall Description Chart

 

Hazard: The fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

 

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled fishing rods away from children, stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.

 

For more information: Contact Lil Anglers toll-free at 844-347-4543 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@anything-possible.com or online at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com or at https://profishiency.com/kidcasters and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.

 

 

Carhartt, in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily recalling Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants due to an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants potentially creating an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.

 

Carhatt Men's Work Pants


Recalled Product:

 

Style: 105222

 

Description: TWILL FORCE 5 POCKET PANT

 

Hazard: An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.

 

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled work pants and return the pants to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. If consumers want to keep the pants, they can cut the loop out of the hems and send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com showing proof that the cord was removed to get a full refund.

 

For more information: Carhartt toll-free at 888-894-7601 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET email at just_ask_us@carhartt.com, Online at www.Carhartt.com/recall or Carhartt.com and click on the “Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall” for more information.  

 


YETI, in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily recalling YETI soft coolers and gear cases as the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

 

Variety of Yeti Drink Coolers

 

Recalled Product: YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case


Styles Sold at Moosejaw

Style: YHOPM30

Description: HOPPER M30 COOLER

 

Style:﻿ HOPPERM30

Description: HOPPER M30 2.0 COOLER

 

Style:﻿ HOPPERM20BP

Description: HOPPER M20 BACKPACK COOLER

 

Style:﻿ 18060130003

Description: SIDEKICK DRY

 

Hazard: The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
 

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product. Visit www.yeti.com for instructions on returning the product free of charge for the choice of a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value.
 

For more information: Call YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 


Thule Group, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is recalling certain Thule Range, Camber 2, and Camber 4 bike carriers. The weld on the bike arm assembly may be defective, causing the bike arm assembly to detach.

 

Thule brand bike carriers

 

Recalled Product: Thule Camber 2 bike (#905800), Thule Camber 4 bike (#905600), and Thule Range 4 bike (#905700) manufactured in the date codes listed below:

 

Product Description: Thule Range (905700)

Date Code: 05/02/22-07/26/22

 

Product Description: Thule Camber 2 (905800)

Date Code: 04/14/22-06/23/22

 

Product Description: Thule Camber 4 (905600)

Date Code: 03/31/22-06/23/22

 

Affected Product Sold at MOOSEJAW:

 

Product Description: THULE CAMBER 2 BIKE

Style: 9058W

 

Product Description: THULE RANGE 4 BIKE

Style: 9057X

 

Product Description: THULE CAMBER 4 BIKE

Style: 9056W

 

Hazard: Due to a manufacturing defect, when the bike carrier is in use, a weld on the arm assembly can crack and fail. If the safety strap or locking cable is not used, the bike arm assembly can become detached from the bike carrier, which could cause a vehicle crash or injure nearby pedestrians.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the bike carrier and determine if your product falls within the recall population. If so, contact Thule Group for a replacement bike mast assembly.

 

﻿For more information: See www.thule.com/rangecamber22recall or call Thule Group at    1-888-290-1266 Monday-Friday from 8:00a-5:00p ET

 

 

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC, in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is voluntary recalling specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

 

Starburst, Skittles and Lifesavers Gummy Candy


Recalled Product Sold at DICK’S:
 

Brand MARS

Style NFG08342

Style Description LIFESAVER GUMMIES PEG BAG 7OZ

 

Brand MARS

Style MMM28595

Style Description SKITTLES GUMMIES

 

Additional Product Detail: Only specific manufacturing dates are affected. Information, including additional recalled sizes, can be found at www.fda.gov/recalls. A 10-digit manufacturing code can be found on the back of the package; the first three digits in this code will indicate affected product. Please see the following table for specifically affected product codes.
 

Hazard: Customers may chew or ingest metal causing injury.
 

Remedy: Customers should not consume affected product and immediately dispose of it.
 

For more information: Contact Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC by calling 1-800-651-2564
or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us

 

 

Name of Product: Style: PAD00116, NHTSA Campaign Number-20E073000

 

Hazard: Kayak could potentially fall from the Kayak Cradle, posing a crash hazard.

 

Consumer Contact: Owners may contact DICK'S or Field and Steam’s customer service at 1-877-846-9997 for go to www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/recalls or contact Sportsman's Warehouse at 1-800-286-3076.

 

Black Kayak Cradle

 

﻿Remedy: DICK’S Sporting Goods, in conjunction with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is voluntarily recalling certain Field & Stream Kayak Cradles. Kayaks may fall from the kayak cradle while the vehicle is in motion. Customers should return the affected Kayak Cradle to DICK’S or Field & Stream for a full refund with a receipt or store credit without a receipt. Purchasers of the Kayak Cradle from Sportsman's Warehouse should return the product to any Sportsman's Warehouse store for a full refund with receipt or store credit without receipt.

 