Promo Exclusions

Limit one MJ Cash per customer. Minimum qualifying purchase subject to limitations in offer and to brands and products excluded from promotions above. In-store MJ Cash awarded via register receipt. Online MJ Cash awarded via email. MJ Cash subject to Exclusions. Exclusions for Earning and Redeeming: taxes, prior purchases, gift cards, extended warranties, licenses, store credit or services (such as shipping). MJ Cash is valid for one-time use only, and has no cash value. No cash or store credit will be awarded for unused portion of MJ Cash. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. Returns or exchanges where MJ Cash or other discount was applied may result in adjust refund amount.