Updated and posted on January 2, 2024

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and its Family of Businesses (collectively, " DICK'S ", “ us ”, “ our ” or “ we ”) provide this privacy policy (this " Policy ") to inform you of: (1) the types of information we collect; (2) your choices surrounding such information; and (3) how we collect, use, share, update and secure such information. This Policy applies to information obtained in connection with DICK'S operations at or through our websites, our mobile/tablet sites, our social media presence, our applications (apps), our registration and event services, our messaging platforms, our stores, our kiosks, and other DICK'S owned or controlled digital and omni-channel properties that link to this Policy (individually a “ Site ” and collectively, our “ Sites ”). As used herein, the Sites do not include GameChanger, which has its own posted Privacy Policies. Emails, social media, marketing campaigns and digital and online advertising are referred to collectively as, our " Internet Marketing Channels. "



This Policy and your use of any of our Sites is subject to our Terms of Use. If you have questions about this Policy, please contact us by using the "Contact Customer Service" link below.

I. Categories of Information Collected

Some of the information we collect is “ Personal Information ,” which generally means information that identifies you as an individual, and other information we associate with it. This may include a name, mailing address, e-mail address, driver's license number, date of birth, social security number, credit/debit card information (and related payment information) and/or telephone number. If you register for an event or create an account, if a registration account is available, on one of our event Sites, the Personal Information we collect may relate to minor children. By providing the event organizer (if the organizer is not us) or us with your child’s Personal Information, you represent that you are the child’s parent, guardian or otherwise have the authority to share this Personal Information with the event organizer and us and consent to the event organizer directly sharing such information with us. If you provide us with personal information about any other individual, you represent that you have that person’s consent to give us their information and to be used in accordance with this policy.



We collect several categories of information, from the different sources:



A. Information You Provide : We receive information you provide to us when you:

(1) create an account with us (including a shopping account online, an account to review products, a customer loyalty account, an event registration account or any other type of account);

(2) apply for a credit card through us or our banking partners;

(3) make a purchase or return;

(4) apply for employment opportunities;

(5) apply for a license (e.g., hunting, fishing, firearms, etc.) or conduct a similar type transaction subject to governmental compliance obligations;

(6) contact us via any customer service method;

(7) submit user-generated content (via our Sites, Internet Marketing Channels or otherwise);

(8) participate in customer research, surveys, sweepstakes or promotions;

(9) subscribe for email, text, or other messages;

(10) work with our Teammates/Associates who provide you with in-store services or otherwise assist you with your product needs and purchases through use of Sites;

(11) download or use our Sites;

(12) file a claim or participate in investigations regarding claims or losses; or

(13) otherwise communicate information to us.



B. Information We Receive From Third Parties. We may receive information you provide on behalf of third parties, or third parties provide on your behalf, including but not limited to gift recipients, online registrations/purchases, ship-from-store, in-store pick-up, registries or as a result of your interactions with other users on our team sports or event Sites.



We receive information from sources assisting us with (i) updating, enhancing, improving and/or analyzing our records or data; (ii) performing marketing and research services; or (iii) detecting fraud or theft. We may also acquire information about you from third parties with whom we have a relationship or otherwise contract with to obtain such information. In the event we acquire a business, we may receive information from the seller of such business. Additionally, we may receive information from various consumer reporting agencies and related service providers.



We also work with third-party service providers that provide us feedback about our Sites and analytics and general information about browsing patterns to improve our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels. Analytics services such as Adobe Analytics provide services that analyze information regarding your visits to our Sites and may use cookies, web beacons and other tracking mechanisms (as described below) to collect this information.



C. Information that is passively collected when you use the Sites. When you visit our Sites or interact with us through your device, (including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other technologies in our stores) we may collect " User Activity Information " through Cookies, Web Beacons and other similar or related technologies (collectively, " Information Technologies "). " Cookies " are small text files sent to your device as you visit our Sites or utilize our Internet Marketing Channels and saved on your device via your browser. " Web Beacons " (also known as pixels or tags) are a common form of web technology used on our Sites and Internet Marketing Channels to monitor visits to certain pages within, interactions with, and the effectiveness of, our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels.



User Activity Information we collect through these Information Technologies includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, device characteristics (such as connection type, operating system, browser type, screen resolution), location information, user ID, and your interactions with our Sites and Internet Marketing Channels, such as which webpages you visit, your keyword searches, and the products or product categories viewed. User activity information may also include information about: your mobile device if it is being used to visit the Sites (such as device model, operating system, unique device identifiers, and mobile network information); how you use our Sites and Internet Marketing Channels, search terms, pages you visit on our Sites and application performance information. In addition, while User Activity Information does not generally identify or relate to you as an individual, we may associate this type of information with you as an individual and may also determine your general location from this information. We only share Personal Information for purposes identified in this Privacy Policy, but User Activity Information collected on our Sites could potentially be used by Internet Marketing Channels for their own purposes, some of whom may be able to associate such information with you based on other information they have collected independently of DICK’S.



D. Fitness Information . If you link your electronic fitness device or third party account (such as Garmin, MapMyRun, Move, or Fitbit) to a DICK’S account, we may receive certain information from that third party or your fitness device, and our use of such information is governed by this Policy.



E. Social Media Access . We engage with current and prospective customers through multiple Internet Marketing Channels and social media services (e.g., Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter). If you contact us on one of our Internet Marketing Channels, request customer service via social media or otherwise direct us to communicate with you via social media, we may contact you via direct message or use other social media tools to interact with you. In these instances, your interactions with us are governed by this Policy as well as the privacy policy of the social media platform you use. If you choose to access, link to, or log-in to our Sites or Internet Marketing Channels or otherwise communicate with us through a third-party social media service, you are granting us permission to access and use the information that you post or store on the applicable social media service in accordance with the privacy policy of that service and the privacy settings that are applicable to your account, and to store the user name and password you use to log-in to the applicable social media service. By accessing or logging into our Sites or Internet Marketing Channels via a social media service, any information you provide may also become accessible to that service, subject to that service’s privacy policy. For additional information and more details on how you can manage the information provided to us by these social media services, please review the privacy settings applicable to your account with the applicable social media service. We do not control, and are not responsible for, the privacy practices of such services. Please consult the privacy policy of such services for additional information.



F. In-Store Services .



1. In-Store Technology . Our store locations may offer free Wi-Fi services to visitors. Our Wi-Fi network may capture certain data from devices you connect to it. Unless we receive consent to use Wi-Fi data in a manner that identifies you or your device(s), Wi-Fi data is anonymously collected or de-identified. We also may enable Bluetooth or other technologies in our stores which enable us to detect the presence of your device in our store or provide operational insights.



2. Video Cameras . We use cameras in our stores for security, operational and marketing purposes. This technology may capture demographic and personal information about you.



3. Third Party Applications. Some third party service providers (such as Google) are able to combine your search history or other activity with the location services within your device, to know that the same device that was used for searching on-line has also been at our store. These service providers provide us aggregate information as to how internet searches translate to customer store visits or other information.



G. Event Site Information. If you choose to register or create an account on one of our Sites for an event that we sponsor or host independently or with another organization, or participate (on behalf of yourself or a player with whom you are associated) in an event or organization that maintains an account or uses any of our Sites, you are granting us permission to share your information with the organization and its affiliates and acknowledge that the organization may share your Personal Information, sports data and related information with others including publicly. In addition to information or content you personally provide, the organization and its affiliates, or other participating third parties (such as other users of the Sites) may provide information about you to the Sites including images, video and other media content and information such as eligibility, roster, scheduling, performance and scoring information. We do not generally control the manner in which organizations and others input, use, display or share the information posted or stored on the applicable Sites, including with such organization’s third party service providers. You may consult the privacy policy of such organizations or contact them for more information.

H. Other Information . In addition to collecting Personal Information as described above, we may collect information that does not identify you and is not associated with your Personal Information. We may also de-identify information so it no longer identifies you. We can aggregate and use such information to engage in marketing and other activities in a manner that does not use customers’ personal information and is outside the scope of this Policy.

II. Your Choices

We provide customers with a number of choices regarding our collection, use and disclosure of personal information:

A. Email Opt-Out. You may unsubscribe to future promotional e-mail communications from a member of the DICK’S Family of Businesses by clicking on the unsubscribe link provided in our e-mail communications from such member. In addition, you may use the methods set forth in the "Contact Customer Service" link below to opt-out or update certain preferences. Regardless of your decision to opt-out of promotional e-mail communications, we may still contact you to respond to an inquiry, regarding transactions and for transactional purposes (e.g., sales confirmations, shipping notifications, recalls, product information, service/reminder notices and account maintenance).

B. Disabling Cookies. Based upon your interactions with our Sites and elsewhere on the internet and your (and your device’s) interaction with our Internet Marketing Channels, we may personalize your experience via our Sites and via our Internet Marketing Channels. However, you have choices relating to how your device interacts with our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels. You may choose to access our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels without accepting certain Information Technologies on your device(s), and you may opt-out or modify certain elements that are tailored specifically to you and served to you based upon your browsing history. If you choose to restrict those Information Technologies, you can still access our Sites and Internet Marketing Channels, but may not be able to take full advantage of certain features. You may also manage third party tracking by turning off cookies and changing your browser settings. Learn more at www.allaboutcookies.org.

C. Interest-Based Advertising and “Opt-Out” Requests. We participate in interest-based advertising (IBA), also known as Online Behavioral Advertising. We use third-party advertising companies and networks to display ads tailored to your individual interests based on how you browse and shop online when you visit our Sites, Internet Marketing Channels and across other sites to serve you DICK'S advertisements across the Internet and through other channels. Some of these networks may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“ NAI ”) or participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance's (" DAA ") Self-Regulatory Program. To learn more about your choices relating to members of the NAI visit their website at http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/#completed. To learn more about your choices relating to networks that participate in the DAA Program, please visit http://www.aboutads.info. Please note, even if you choose to restrict, opt-out or modify your preferences, you may still see or receive DICK'S advertisements on our Sites, on our Internet Marketing Channels and on other sites, but such advertisements will not be based upon your browsing history.

In addition, the browser on your device may offer you preferences regarding a website's collection of your information or your online activities over time and/or across different websites or online services and you may modify your individual preferences. Our Sites endeavor to process “Global Privacy Control” (GPC) signals from web browsers by automatically opting-out such visitors from Third Party Targeting Cookies, although GPC technology is not fully developed and it is not yet supported by all browsers. You also have the option to opt out of certain interest-based advertising, and to learn more about interest based advertising or to opt-out of this type of advertising by participating members, please visit the Network Advertising Initiative website and the Digital Advertising Alliance website http://www.aboutads.info/choices. Options you select are browser and device-specific.

We may provide certain personal information to specific consumer brands, advertising businesses and other third parties, such as to provide targeted advertising, customer analytics, a more personalized experience and special offers to You. Specifically, identifying information, User Activity Information and/or transaction information may be shared through targeting cookies and data extracts. Dick's may benefit from these activities. Please visit Your Privacy Choices page for more information about such sharing and to opt-out of such activities. You can opt back in to targeting cookies there as well, and opt back in to data extracts by contacting us as directed below. Also, as noted above, our Sites endeavor to process Global Privacy Control signals from web browsers.

D. Location Information. When you visit our Sites, they may collect general location information from your IP address and your specific location information (latitude and longitude) from your browser. You may opt-out of allowing our use of specific location information we obtain when you visit our Sites on-line by selecting the option of not allowing us to use location information when prompted by your browser or by managing your browser settings. Note, such opt-outs and browser settings do not limit our ability to use your general location obtained via your IP address.

E. Mobile Device and Application Preferences .

1. Text Messages . If you have opted-in to receive text messages from us, we may send text messages to the number provided that corresponds to your device. To opt out of mobile messaging from a member of the DICK’s Family of Businesses, reply “stop” to text messages received from such member. This will opt you out of all text message campaigns from that member only.

2. Push Notifications . You may at any time opt out from further push notifications by adjusting the permissions in your mobile device.

3. Location Information . You may at any time opt-out from allowing us to access specific location information of your device by adjusting the permissions in the mobile device you use to access our Sites and those of our third party partners through your mobile browser or DICK’S Sporting Goods mobile app.

4. In-App Notifications . All application users receive in-app notifications or “local notifications” generated by a device trigger. To halt those notifications, you may discontinue use of the app, or uninstall the app from your mobile device.

5. Updates and Uninstall Mobile Applications . Notification and automatic installation of app updates can be controlled through the preferences of the mobile app “store” specific to your mobile device. You can stop all further collection of information by a mobile app by uninstalling it. You may use the standard uninstall process available as part of your mobile device or via the mobile app marketplace or network. Note that after you uninstall the mobile app from your device, a unique identifier associated with your device may be retained by DICK’S. If you re-install the app on the same device, we will often be able to re-associate this identifier to your previous transactions and activities. If you have linked a third party fitness account to a DICK’S mobile app, and you no longer want DICK’S to collect data from that fitness account, you will need to disconnect that account within the DICK’S app. Once that is done, you should uninstall the app from your mobile device.

6. In-Store Mobile Technology. You may prevent us from accessing your in-store location and other data obtained via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other in-store mobile technology by preventing it from connecting with our systems (e.g., Wi-Fi) while in our stores so our in-store technology will not detect your presence. To disable third party tracking while in our stores (such as social media), log out of your third party accounts or disable location services when visiting our stores. (Please note that In-Store Mobile Technology is unrelated to in-store cameras as discussed in Section I.F.2 above.)

7. Closing your Account . You may request that your account and information be deleted via the app in the Account settings tab.

F. Event Sites. With respect to information entered on your behalf by third parties on our event Sites, please contact the relevant organization you participate in (or other contact point identified on that event Site) for options regarding the manner in which information is obtained, entered, displayed and managed.

III. How We Use Your Information

We use your information consistent with this Policy and applicable laws in the following ways:



1. Fulfilling, delivering and communicating with you regarding requests for information and orders for products and/or services.

2. Maintaining our loyalty programs.

3. Processing credit card applications, payments, returns and other such transactions.

4. Evaluating your application for employment.

5. Administering surveys, sweepstakes, contests or promotions.

6. Registering and servicing customer accounts.

7. Providing customer service.

8. Conducting research and analysis.

9. Alerting you to product, service and promotional information, including product recalls.

10. Helping us to improve and customize our products and services, Sites and Internet Marketing Channels.

11. To advertise our products and services to you and those of our partners that we think may be of interest to you.

12. Protecting the security and integrity of our stores, Sites, Internet Marketing Channels and overall business practices.

13. Enabling event organizations, account holders, and others to utilize the features and functionality and Services of our Sites, including facilitating communications among event participants, members and others.

14. As may otherwise be disclosed at the time of collection.



In doing so, we may:



1. Combine certain Personal Information and non-personal information collected online and offline, including information collected from third parties;

2. Transfer or disclose such information within our Family of Businesses, including affiliates and subsidiaries (including GameChanger, Moosejaw and Mountain Steals by Moosejaw);

3. Retain the information as needed to provide you products/services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements as necessary in our sole discretion;

4. Combine the information we collect and maintain it across the DICK’S Family of Businesses and our service providers;

5. Process User Activity Information to associate you with your interactions on our Sites and In-Store services; including to recognize you and your preferences as you return to our Sites or utilize our Internet Marketing Channels, to tailor advertisements to you, and to provide other services to you. We may display targeted ads to you through Internet Marketing Channels. These ads are sent to groups of people who may share common traits, such as likely commercial interests or demographics. For example, if you have expressed an interest in shopping for golf, we may target you with golf-related products. In addition to such tailoring, we use User Activity Information to ensure that our online presence operates properly and efficiently for you and for your individual customer experience, to evaluate the use and benefit of such presence, and to support our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels; and

6. Use location information from your device in order to deliver marketing messages to you which may be more relevant to your general location. We may also use this data to track the effectiveness of local marketing campaigns, as well as our store location services.

IV. How We Disclose Your Information

We may share your information (including Personal Information) with the following categories of third parties where consistent with this Policy and applicable laws:

1. With third party businesses and service providers that assist with our business operations, such as shipping vendors, billing or other payment vendors, payment card processors, IT services, customer service, email and text delivery services, marketing and research vendors and various companies that work with us to improve or provide our products and services and our data integrity including advertising networks and data analytics providers. While we are not involved in the day-to-day operations of such businesses and providers, our agreements generally obligate them to use reasonable methods to keep any Personal Information safe and secure, and not use such Personal Information for purposes other than providing their applicable services, or as otherwise described in this policy. However, even if a third party business or service provider is performing business operations on our behalf, if you have an independent relationship with such third party business or service provider, its use of your information may be governed by its independent relationship with you, and we are not responsible for such use.

2. As we deem necessary in the event (or partial event) of a corporate sale (asset or stock), merger, reorganization, change in corporate control, acquisition, insolvency, bankruptcy or similar event.

3. In connection with various co-branded, warranty, delivery/assembly and/or financial products or services, including our private label credit card(s).

4. To comply with applicable law or reasonable request based upon governmental regulation, court order, subpoena or similar related action.

5. As we deem necessary to protect the rights, property or safety of DICK'S, our customers, our associates or others, to prevent harm or loss, or in connection with an investigation or suspected or actual fraud or other unlawful activity.

6. With respect to our event Sites, with the applicable organization(s) on whose behalf the Site was established, and otherwise in connection with other features and functionality of such Sites. Such organizations at their discretion may share your information with other event participants, users and public viewers of the event Sites. We suggest you review the privacy policies of such organizations before deciding to share information relating to any such organization.

7. To the extent permitted by law and as described above in the Interest-Based Advertising section , we may share identifying information, User Activity Information and/or transaction information through targeting cookies, and/or data extracts . You can always opt-out of this sharing as described above. Where you have not opted-out of sharing, we may share your contact information with third parties that we believe may have services or products that may be of interest to you.

8. As may otherwise be disclosed at the time of collection.

V. How to Update Your Information

For certain types of information, we offer you several ways to access or update such information:

1. If you have an account on one or more of our Sites, you can log-in to your account on the applicable Site and update your information and communication preferences provided there. Some fields (such as password) can be Site specific and if you have more than one account with us or registered on more than one Website, you will need to update each account.

2. You can Contact Customer Service to request updates to your account via the link at the bottom of each page of our Sites by calling us at 877-846-9997 for all Sites other than A.D. Starr. You may also reach us by U.S. postal mail at 345 Court Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108, ATTN: Customer Service. Please provide your current and complete contact information with these requests. For A.D. Starr specific questions, call 800-487-2448 or email info@adstarr.com.

3. If you are a ScoreCard member you can manage your preferences by logging in https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/ScoreCard.

4. If you participate in an organization that uses an event Site we host with or on behalf of the organization, contact the organization for options regarding the manner in which your information can be updated, displayed, or removed.

Please note:

1. We may refuse requests that are unreasonably repetitive, require disproportionate technical efforts, risk the privacy of others or are impractical.

2. After closing your account(s), or updating or deleting any of your information, we may retain residual copies on our servers and back-up systems to the extent permitted by law.

3. Closing or updating information relating to one DICK'S account (e.g., a DICK'S online shopping account) does not guarantee the closing or updating of a separate and different DICK'S account (e.g., a Golf Galaxy shopping account or a DICK'S loyalty card account). If you desire to close or update multiple DICK'S accounts, please log-in to each specific account to do so, or please contact the applicable Customer Service department associated with each such account.

4. Closing an account will not affect information we obtain via Information Technologies.

5. Closing your account on an event Site may not remove your information that the corresponding organization and its affiliates, or other third parties, add about you to the applicable Site.

In our efforts to maintain accurate and complete information, we utilize third party service providers to assist us in identifying and with updating contact information (e.g., National Change of Address).

VI. Security and Retention

We use a variety of security measures to help protect Personal Information and transactions we process. Our Sites utilize encryption technology to protect Personal Information that we transport across the internet. Customers’ online and mobile accounts are password protected with restricted access.

Additionally, we use a variety of security measures to help protect Personal Information that we maintain. While no company can guarantee the security of your information, we use physical, administrative and technical controls that are consistent with retail industry practices to mitigate such risks.

We retain Personal Information based on a number of factors, including (i) for business purposes such as for as long as your account is active, as long as is reasonably necessary to provide you with our products and services, and for the other purposes we use your information as described above, and (ii) as reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. We may also retain archived copies of your information for a reasonable period of time. Please note that information managed by Organizations may also be subject to their retention practices.

VII. Children

Our Sites are "general audience" websites and not directed toward children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect Personal Information from children under the age of 13 without express parental consent; however if your child is registered on an event Site associated with another organization, that organization may provide such information to us. By providing such information to an organization you expressly consent to the organization providing such information to us. If you are a parent or guardian and think we have unauthorized information about your child who is under the age of 13, please let us know by contacting us at 1-877-846-9997. For A.D. Starr, call 800-487-2448 or email info@adstarr.com.

VIII. Third Party Links

Our Sites and our Internet Marketing Channels may link to other sites that we do not control. In addition, you may have visited our Site through a link or a banner advertisement on another site. In such cases, the site you linked from may collect information from people who click on the banner or link. These other sites are governed by their own privacy policies which you should review when visiting such sites to understand how they collect and use your information. We are not responsible for the privacy practices third party sites.

IX. Privacy Policy Updates

We may, from time to time, update and revise this Policy. Please periodically check this Policy for any updates or revisions. In the event we make a material change to how we use your information that would materially adversely affect your rights, we will provide you advance notice including by posting the proposed change on the Sites at least 30 days in advance of the effective date of the changes. We encourage you to keep the email and other addresses you provide to us current so that you may receive any additional notices we send to you regarding material changes to this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to the changes and do not wish to be bound by such changes, you should stop using the Sites, and if you are a registered user, you may cancel your account with us within the thirty (30) day period by contacting us at 1-877-846-9997 for all Sites other than A.D. Starr. You may also reach us by U.S. postal mail at 345 Court Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108, ATTN: Customer Service. For A.D. Starr, call 800-487-2448 or email info@adstarr.com. Please provide your current and complete contact information with these requests. Otherwise, the changes will take effect after thirty (30) days or upon the effective date, whichever is later.

X. State-Specific Notices.

(A) Consumers who are Residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah or Virginia

In addition to the disclosures provided above in this Policy, if you are a California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah or Virginia resident you can exercise certain additional rights regarding your Personal Information.

Access, Correction and Deletion Requests :

· You may request a copy of the following: (1) the categories of Personal Information we collected about you; (2) the categories of sources from which the Personal Information is collected; (3) the business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling (if applicable) the Personal Information; (4) the categories of third parties with whom we shared Personal Information, and the categories of Personal Information shared; and (5) the specific pieces of your Personal Information that we have collected, used, disclosed, or sold.

· You may request that we (and our service providers) correct your Personal Information if it is inaccurate or delete your Personal Information. Note that deletion requests are subject to certain limitations, for example, we may retain Personal Information as permitted by law, such as for tax or other record keeping purposes, to maintain an active account, to process transactions and facilitate customer requests, and for certain other internal business purposes described in our Privacy Policy.

To request a copy of Personal Information we have collected about you, or to request that your information be corrected or deleted, please submit your request here: Privacy Request or by contacting us at 844-358-8670. Clicking on “Privacy Request” will take you to our external request submissions portal where you can submit your name, email, state of residence and request. You may authorize another person (your “agent”) to submit a request on your behalf the same way. Shortly after you (or your agent) submit a request, we will check our records for matching information and contact you (via the email address provided during submission of your request) with instructions on how to verify the request before we fulfill it. We will aim to complete requests as soon as reasonably practicable and consistent with any applicable laws.

Before submitting any request, please note the following important information:

· You may directly access much of your Personal Information if you have an online account with us by logging in to the relevant Site and visiting your account page (e.g., contact information, profile and transaction history).

· Likewise, you may directly correct some of your Personal Information (as described above in this policy) if you have an online account with us by logging in to the relevant Site and visiting your account page (e.g., contact information). Note that changes made to your account on one of our Sites may not be reflected on other Sites operated by us.

· If you are submitting a deletion request, your account will be permanently terminated and personal information on that account will be deleted consistent with any applicable laws. Once your deletion request is processed: (i) You will lose the ability to log into our website(s) and mobile app(s); (ii) You will no longer have a Scorecard account, and will no longer be able to accumulate Scorecard points or earn Scorecard rewards; (iii) Any Scorecard points accumulated in your Scorecard account will be deleted and you will no longer have the ability to convert those points to Scorecard rewards; (iv) If you have a Score Rewards® Credit Card or Score Rewards® Mastercard®, you will no longer receive points when making purchases using the card. To the extent we are able to link the information in your request to our marketing programs (e.g., email and text subscriptions), we will remove you from those programs, but depending on how you enrolled in those programs you may need to separately opt-out of them as described above. If your account is deleted, you will be able to open a new account in the future, but you will not be able to tie the new account to any past transactions.

Opt-Out Requests :

You have the right at any time to opt out of (i) any selling or sharing of your personal information to a third party (excluding service providers or other exceptions permitted by law); (ii) any third-party targeted advertising (i.e., cross-context behavioral advertising); and (iii) any use of sensitive personal information (such as precise geo-location or financial information) except for the purposes it was collected and as otherwise permitted by law. Specifically with respect to your Personal Information as described above:

· Identifying information, User Activity Information and/or transaction information may be shared with consumer brands, advertising businesses and other third parties through targeting cookies, pixels or other similar technologies and data extracts (as described above). Under certain states’ privacy laws, you may be entitled to opt-out of these and other activities (some of which are referred to as a “Do Not Sell” right). You may opt-out of the following:

o Any selling or sharing of your personal information to a third party (excluding service providers or other exceptions permitted by law);

o Any third-party targeted advertising (i.e., cross-context behavioral advertising); and

o Any use of sensitive personal information (such as precise geo-location or financial information) except for the purposes it was collected and as otherwise permitted by law.

Please visit Your Privacy Choices page for more information and to exercise these opt-out rights. You can opt back in to targeting cookies there as well, and opt back in to data extracts by contacting us as directed below.

Privacy laws may provide you with other opt-out rights which are inapplicable to us. In particular, we do not engage in impactful profiling activities with respect to our customers.

We may not, and will not, discriminate against any customer for exercising their privacy rights, including those provided by the applicable privacy laws. Please note that we may otherwise continue to share your Personal Information with our affiliates and service providers, and as otherwise directed by you, for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy.

If we deny a privacy request, you may appeal the decision to us at the contact information provided below. To the extent possible, please describe the basis for your appeal. We will endeavor to provide a prompt response.

Note to AD Starr customers: AD Starr does not use targeting cookies or data extracts for targeted advertising purposes but, if applicable, you can opt-out of data extracts from others in the DICK’S Family of Businesses as provided above.

(B) Residents of California only

The additional disclosures in this Section are provided particularly for California residents.

(i) For Consumers:

Enumerated categories of information. In at least the past 12 months, we have collected the categories of personal information described above in this Policy, which includes:

· Identifiers such as name, email address, IP address, postal address and phone number, such as if you visit our Sites, create an account or make a purchase with us;

· Commercial information such as your purchase history;

· Internet activity regarding your interaction with our Sites such as pages visited, product searches, browser type, browser language and other information collected automatically;

· Geolocation data including location enabled services such as WiFi; and

· Sensitive personal information such as your account credentials for our Sites, and financial information you provide to make a purchase.

For more information about these categories of personal information, please see the sections in this Policy entitled “Categories of Information Collected,” “Your Choices,” “How We Use Your Information,” and “How We Disclose Your Information.”

Financial Incentives and Consumer Information. DICK’S may offer discounts or other benefits to consumers enrolled in certain subscription programs: (1) Consumers can opt-in to email promotions from DICK’S by submitting their email address where prompted on the DICK’S homepage, Ways to Connect page or other webpages managed by the DICK’S Family of Businesses, and will receive a coupon for a percentage off the consumer’s next purchase. (2) Consumers can opt-in to DICK’S Text Alerts as described on the Ways to Connect page, and will receive a coupon code to use towards a future online purchase. (3) Consumers can opt-in to the ScoreCard program (including Public Lands HUB, and opt-in is part of joining the ScoreRewards credit card) as described on the Benefits page, and earn one point for every $1 spent to get a $10 reward for every 300 points. Consumers opting-in to the ScoreCard program (including Public Lands HUB) may also be offered bonus points (e.g., 100 points) when providing optional contact information (e.g., name, phone number, mailing address). (4) Consumers can opt-in to offered sweepstakes or contests where a specified offer, prize or discount may be awarded to one or more winner(s). Please refer to the webpages referenced above for details about each programs’ benefits, terms and conditions, and please note that they are subject to change from time to time. Consumers can always opt-out of these programs as indicated in the DICK’S Privacy Policy (Sections II and V) or by contacting Customer Service.

DICK’S does not generally assign monetary value to consumers’ personal information, and promotions activity associated with the DICK’S subscription programs changes continually. To the extent the CCPA requires that a value be assigned to such programs, or to the price or service differences they involve, DICK’S values the information collected and used under each program as being equal to the value of the discounts or other financial incentives provided in each such program, based upon a practical and good-faith effort to assess, on an aggregate basis for all collected information: (i) the type of information collected in each program (e.g., email address), (ii) the use of such information by DICK’S in connection with its marketing activities, (iii) the range of discounts provided (which can depend on each consumer’s purchases under such offers), (iv) the volume of individuals enrolled in the programs, and (v) the products for which the benefits (such as a discount) can apply. These variable factors continue to change over time. This description is without waiver of any proprietary or business confidential information, including trade secrets, and it does not constitute any representation with regard to generally accepted accounting principles or financial accounting standards.

Do Not Track. Do Not Track (DNT) is a privacy preference you can set in most browsers but there is no standard interpretation or practice for responding to DNT signals (see https://allaboutdnt.com/ for more information), and we therefore handle all information consistent with this policy. As described above, we do endeavor support browser GPC signals, offer manual cookie opt-out for third party targeting cookies, and you can also opt-out of third party data extracts by submitting an opt-out request.

Third Party Direct Marketing. You have the right to request information from us regarding the manner in which we share certain categories of your Personal Information with third parties, for the third parties’ direct marketing purposes. California law provides you with the right to submit a request to us at our designated address and receive the following information: (1) The categories of Personal Information we disclosed to third parties for the third parties’ direct marketing purposes during the preceding calendar year; (2) The names and addresses of third parties that received such information; and (3) If the nature of a third party’s business cannot be reasonably determined from the third party's name, examples of the products or services marketed. You are entitled to receive a copy of this information in a standardized format and the information will not be specific to you individually. You are entitled to receive a copy of this information in a standardized format and the information will not be specific to you individually. DICK’s designated email address for such a request is privacy@dcsg.com.

California Minors. As stated above in our Privacy Policy, our websites, our mobile/tablet sites, our social media presence, our applications, and our other digital properties (collectively, our “Websites”) are “general audience” websites and not directed toward children. Certain areas of our Websites may contain interactive features that allow registered users to post content or information on or to our Websites (the “Interactive Services”). If any of our Interactive Services are either: (1) directed toward California residents under the age of eighteen (18); or (2) if DICK’s has actual knowledge that a registered user of the Interactive Services is a California resident under the age of eighteen (18), DICK’s will permit such registered user to remove (if applicable) or request that DICK’S remove or anonymize such content or information as posted by the registered user, to the extent required by California Business and Professions Code § 22581.

If you are under the age of eighteen (18) and would like to request the removal or anonymization of content or information you have posted on or to our Websites, please send your request to privacy@dcsg.com.

Minors 13 or older can join the ScoreCard program (including Public Lands HUB) only by affirmatively opting in to the program terms and our Privacy Policy. Information associated with the ScoreCard and Public Lands HUB programs can be used or disclosed consistent with the Privacy Policy.

Please see https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/california-disclosures regarding additional notices applicable to you. If you have any questions about the notices or rights above, or DICK’S privacy practices, please contact us at privacy@dcsg.com.

(ii) For Non-Consumers:

Privacy disclosures and rights requests. California privacy rights apply to all individuals (not just consumers), including job applicants, current and former employees, contractors and business partners. Due to the nature of these relationships, the collection and use of personal information can vary, but in general terms and in addition to all the disclosures above:

· Job applicants may provide us with personal information as part of an employment application and review process that includes the applicant’s contact information, education and employment history, resume and cover letter. We do not use this information for any purpose other than to evaluate the individual for employment with us and manage our careers program. Job applicants may provide additional information for routine background checks to a third party provider of such services, under specific privacy terms and consents that will be provided at the time of collection.

· Employees receive disclosures during and after onboarding that provides additional details regarding our employee privacy practices.

· We collect contact information and other personal information reasonably necessary to engage and work with contractors and business partners in the course of a business relationship.

All such individuals who are California residents can request additional information about our privacy practices with respect to their information, as well as make the access, deletion, correction and opt-out requests as described above, by submitting the form available here or by contacting us at (855) 821- 6912. Please provide sufficient information that we can identify you, and be aware that we may employ a more extensive authentication process to verify your identity before responding to your request. If you have any questions about the notices or rights above, or DICK’S privacy practices, please contact us at privacy@dcsg.com.

(C) Residents of Colorado, Connecticut and Virginia

The additional disclosure in this Section is provided particularly for Colorado, Connecticut and Virginia residents. If we deny a rights request you submit as provided above, and after you appeal the denial you are unsatisfied with our response, you can raise your concerns with your state’s Office of the Attorney General.

(D) Residents of Nevada

For Nevada residents, please note that we do not sell personal information as defined by Nevada law (Nevada Revised Statutes, Chapter 603A, Section 1.6). You can submit a request to us at privacy@dcsg.com regarding the sale of such information.

XI. International Data Transfers And Use

Our Sites are controlled and operated by us from the United States and are not intended to subject us to the laws or jurisdiction of any state, country or territory other than those of the United States. Any information you provide through use of the Sites may be stored and processed, transferred between and accessed from the United States and other countries which may not guarantee the same level of protection of Personal Information as the one in which you reside. However, we will handle your Personal Information in accordance with this Privacy Policy regardless of where your Personal Information is stored or accessed.