Coupon Details

 

SCORECARD MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Take 20% off a single regular-price outdoor equipment item.*
 

This deal is probably what my psychic meant when she said, "Good things are coming your way."

 

Not a member? Sign up & save today! Exclusions apply. Must log in to redeem online. Valid in-store and online through 6/16/24 11:59 PM PT.

Shop Eligible Products
Sign In / Join Now
Get In-Store Coupon

 

*Must log in for online redemption with your ScoreCard account. Limit one coupon per customer. Sorry to be so mean about it. Excludes: taxes, prior purchases, gift cards, extended warranties, licenses, store credit, services or excluded items listed below. Cannot be combined with other offers. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. To use coupon in store, coupon must be present. Offer valid through 6/16/24 11:59 PM PT at Moosejaw stores and Moosejaw.com. I can't believe you're still reading this.
 

Brand exclusions include:
BAC Sales

Benchmade

Bogg Bag

Hilleberg

Swarovski

Western Mountaineering

Zpacks

 

SCORECARD MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Earn a $10/$20 Bonus Reward on Purchase of $150 or more.**

 

**Redemption requires valid ScoreCard account. Must be signed in for online redemption. Limited time offer and is available in addition to the annual Pick Your Point Day benefit. REWARDS GIVEN IN $10 INCREMENTS ONLY. 300 BONUS POINTS = $10 REWARD. Cannot be combined with other offers. Some exclusions apply, see excluded items detailed in-store or at Moosejaw.com/Exclusions. For full ScoreCard Terms and Conditions, visit store or Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. Valid 6/09/24 - 6/16/24.

 

Sign In / Join Now
Get $10 In Store Coupon
Get $20 In-Store Coupon



Sign Up for Email and Get 10% Off

Offer valid for one week from opt in. Email Sign-up offer valid online only. Limit one offer per customer. Excludes: out-of-stock merchandise, returns, taxes, prior purchases, gift cards, extended warranties, licenses, store credit, services or excluded items detailed at Moosejaw.com/Exclusions. Cannot be combined with other offers. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. Entire order must be shipped to a single address and customer is responsible for all shipping costs for returned merchandise.

SMS Sign Up

By joining and participating in the Moosejaw Text Alerts Program you consent to receiving recurring autodialed and non-autodialed marketing offers, alerts, and news about products and in-store events at the mobile number you used to opt in, and to Moosejaw's Terms of Use at www.moosejaw.com/s/policy/terms-of-use and Privacy Policy at www.moosejaw.com/s/policy/privacy-policy. Consent is not required for purchase. Message and data rates may apply. Reply STOP to Moosejaw Text Alerts to cancel.


Limit one per customer. Excludes: out-of-stock merchandise, taxes, prior purchases, gift cards, extended warranties, licenses, store credit, services and excluded items detailed in-store or at moosejaw.com/s/policy/promo-exclusions. See additional details at moosejaw.com/s/policy/product-availability-price. Cannot be combined with other offers. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. Discount valid only for one week from date of receipt after subscribing to Moosejaw texts.