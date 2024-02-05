Web Content Accessibility Policy

My AccountSign In to Earn Points
My AccountSign In to Earn Points
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. and its Family of Businesses are committed to making their websites and mobile applications (collectively, “Sites”) accessible to all individuals. We have adopted the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.0 Level AA as our website accessibility standard, and are working to ensure that our Sites substantially conform to that standard to the extent possible. We endeavor to update our Sites regularly to make them as accessible as possible. If you experience any difficulty accessing or using a Site, please call us at the number below.