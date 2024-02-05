Web Content Accessibility Policy

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. and its Family of Businesses are committed to making their websites and mobile applications (collectively, “Sites”) accessible to all individuals. We have adopted the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.0 Level AA as our website accessibility standard, and are working to ensure that our Sites substantially conform to that standard to the extent possible. We endeavor to update our Sites regularly to make them as accessible as possible. If you experience any difficulty accessing or using a Site, please call us at the number below.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 877-846-9997

Field and Stream: 877-614-9173

Golf Galaxy: 800-287-9060

Public Lands: 844-890-0896

Moosejaw: 866-465-3655

For all other questions regarding accessibility, please call 1-866-677-4771