Ground Surface and Outsole



Regular: The traditional running shoe has a visible amount of cushion, but won't have you elevated upon a big cloud of foam. They're probably what you're most used to seeing on feet and in shops.



Maximal: The maximal shoe features the most amount of cushion available. It's thick, it's noticeable, and your feet will either love it or hate it. Just depends. The brand Hoka One One specializes in maximum cushion.



Protective Plates: Just because you have cushion (or don't) doesn't mean the sticks and stones can't hurt the bottom of your foot. Trail running shoes often feature a protective plate, hidden between the midsole and outsole. Typically, they're placed in the forefoot, where you'll need the most protection against the sharp rocks along the trail. If you're running on especially rocky trails, search out a pair of trail runners such as the La Sportiva Bushido, which has this protective plate.



Heel-to-Toe Drop: If you've ever overheard a runner talk about "heel drop", "drop", "offset" or "ramp angle", they're referring to the difference between the height of the heel to the height of the forefoot. It's measured in millimeters and will range from 0mm to 16mm. Just remember, a zero drop shoe doesn't always mean zero cushion, it all depends on the math. I love charts today so here's another: