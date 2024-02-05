SCOREREWARDS® CREDIT CARD

SCOREREWARDS CREDIT CARD FAQS


Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Synchrony Bank have teamed up to offer customers these two great cards.

 


The ScoreRewards® Credit Card and ScoreRewards Mastercard can be used in Moosejaw, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands store locations, online at www.Moosejaw.comwww.DICKS.comwww.GolfGalaxy.com or www.PublicLands.com, or at in-store kiosks. The ScoreRewards® Mastercard can also be used anywhere else Mastercard is accepted. Both cards automatically enroll you in the ScoreCard Gold Program and you will earn a $30 Bonus Reward* on a qualified purchase the day you open and use a ScoreRewards® Credit Card at one of our family of brands. After that you will earn 2X points† everyday on qualified in-store and online purchases. With the ScoreRewards® Mastercard you will also earn 1 point for every $3† spent anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

 


Any U.S. citizen 18 years of age or older may apply for a ScoreRewards® Credit Card.

 


You can apply for a ScoreRewards® Credit Card account at any Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or Public Lands store location. You can visit DICKS.com/APPLY to apply online or text “APPLY” to 51801 using your mobile device. Data fees may apply.

 


Yes, as a ScoreRewards Credit Cardholder we offer special financing events in store that may vary. There are options for 12-, 18- or 24-month special financing based on the qualifying purchase amount. For example, you could qualify for a 24-month Special Financing‡ offer on a purchase of $1,499 or more after discounts. Visit your local store for available offers today! 

 


Yes! You can earn a $30 Bonus Reward† on a qualified in-store or online purchase at one of our brands the day you open and use your ScoreRewards Credit Card, plus earn 2x points per $1 spent. Or, if you choose to take advantage of the special financing offers, you will earn a $30 Bonus Reward plus earn 1 point per $1 spent.

 


No, all applications are considered for the ScoreRewards® Mastercard. If the customer is not approved for the ScoreRewards® Mastercard, you will be automatically considered for the ScoreRewards® Credit Card.

 


Your ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard should arrive in 7-10 business days once you are approved.

 


Allow up to 60 days for bonus rewards to post to your ScoreCard account.

 


You can make in-store purchases with your ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard at any Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or Public Lands store location or online at www.Moosejaw.comwww.DICKS.comwww.GolfGalaxy.com or www.PublicLands.com. You can also use your ScoreRewards® Mastercard anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

 


Yes, both the ScoreRewards® Credit Card and ScoreRewards® Mastercard are accepted for in-store kiosk purchases at Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands store locations.

 


Yes, you will receive 2 points for every $1 spent on qualified purchases with your ScoreRewards Mastercard at Moosejaw, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or Public Lands.  You will also earn 1 point for every $3 you spend just for using your ScoreRewards Mastercard everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

 


No, you can only use your Reward(s) to purchase merchandise, not to pay your credit card bill.

 


You will still retain your membership in the ScoreCard program. You will need to contact the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002 if you wish to also close your ScoreCard account.

 


To manage your ScoreRewards® Credit Card account, click here.

Special financing purchases earn 1 point for each $1 spent.

 

*Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points. See ScoreRewards Credit Card rewards terms below.

 

$30 Bonus Reward Account Opening: Applicants who do not receive a credit decision the day that they apply, but are later approved, will receive a $30 Bonus Reward in their credit card package. Limit one offer per account. Bonus Reward will be issued within 60 days after opening an account. See Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms for details on earning and redeeming Points and Rewards.

 

2x Points: Unconverted Points expire on year from date earned. For exclusions, click here.

 

Special Financing: No Interest if Paid in Full within 12, 18 or 24 Months. Offer applies to an in-store purchase of $399-$998.99 after discounts for 12 month offer; $999-$1,498.99 after discounts for 18 month offer; or $1,499 or more after discounts for 24 month offer made now on your ScoreRewards Credit Card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional purchase is not paid in full within 12, 18 or 24 months. Special financing purchases earn 1 point for each $1 of purchases. Minimum monthly payments required. Any discount coupon, manufacturing rebate or other promotional offer applied at time of purchase will reduce your total purchase amount and may result in you not satisfying the minimum qualifying purchase amount required. No interest will be assessed on the promotional balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The promo balance is equal to the promo purchase amount and any related optional debt cancellation charges. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchase and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. For new accounts: Variable purchase APR is 32.24%. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. The APR is accurate as of February 5, 2024 and will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement for terms. Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points.

 

†For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APR is 32.24%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. APR is accurate as of February 5, 2024 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined your credit card agreement).

 

SCOREREWARDS CREDIT CARD REWARDS TERMS (Credit Card ScoreCard Terms)

 

Qualified Purchases: As a ScoreCard Program member, you earn at least one ScoreCard point (“Point” or “Points”) for every dollar you spend at any DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw or Going Going Gone store locations (hereinafter referred to as “Our Stores”), or online at www.DICKS.comwww.fieldandstreamshop.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.publiclands.com www.goinggoing.com or www.moosejaw.com (collectively, “Our Websites”) (“Qualified Purchase”). Excluded items include select items from the following brands based upon each brand's discount restrictions: PING, select Titleist, select new releases by TaylorMade, and purchases made through DICK’S Team Sports HQ. For complete details, see full Rewards terms and conditions at Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms. ScoreCard Points Earned: Use of the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard earns you 2x the amount of Points than you would otherwise earn under the ScoreCard Program on Qualified Purchases at any of Our Stores, in-store kiosks at DICK’S Sporting Goods and online purchases. You will earn a total of two (2) Points per $1 spent on Qualified Purchases when you use the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard. When you use your ScoreRewards Mastercard outside of any of Our Stores, you will earn one (1) Point for every $3.00 in net purchases. So, for each $150 in Qualified Purchases you make using the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard, you will earn a $10 reward (each a “ScoreCard Reward”). ScoreCard Gold Program: If you use your ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard to make a purchase in Our Stores or on Our Websites at least once during the calendar year, you will automatically be enrolled in the ScoreCard Gold Program. In addition to the benefits of the ScoreCard Program, Gold Program Members will have access to exclusive ScoreCard Gold offers. For complete details, see full terms and conditions here.

 

The ScoreRewards Mastercard® is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

 

﻿The Contactless Indicator mark, consisting of four graduating arcs, is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC.﻿