Special financing purchases earn 1 point for each $1 spent.

*Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points. See ScoreRewards Credit Card rewards terms below.

$30 Bonus Reward Account Opening: Applicants who do not receive a credit decision the day that they apply, but are later approved, will receive a $30 Bonus Reward in their credit card package. Limit one offer per account. Bonus Reward will be issued within 60 days after opening an account. See Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms for details on earning and redeeming Points and Rewards.

2x Points: Unconverted Points expire on year from date earned. For exclusions, click here .

Special Financing: No Interest if Paid in Full within 12, 18 or 24 Months. Offer applies to an in-store purchase of $399-$998.99 after discounts for 12 month offer; $999-$1,498.99 after discounts for 18 month offer; or $1,499 or more after discounts for 24 month offer made now on your ScoreRewards Credit Card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional purchase is not paid in full within 12, 18 or 24 months. Special financing purchases earn 1 point for each $1 of purchases. Minimum monthly payments required. Any discount coupon, manufacturing rebate or other promotional offer applied at time of purchase will reduce your total purchase amount and may result in you not satisfying the minimum qualifying purchase amount required. No interest will be assessed on the promotional balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The promo balance is equal to the promo purchase amount and any related optional debt cancellation charges. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchase and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. For new accounts: Variable purchase APR is 32.24%. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. The APR is accurate as of February 5, 2024 and will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement for terms. Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points.

†For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APR is 32.24%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. APR is accurate as of February 5, 2024 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined your credit card agreement).

SCOREREWARDS CREDIT CARD REWARDS TERMS (Credit Card ScoreCard Terms)

Qualified Purchases: As a ScoreCard Program member, you earn at least one ScoreCard point (“Point” or “Points”) for every dollar you spend at any DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw or Going Going Gone store locations (hereinafter referred to as “Our Stores”), or online at www.DICKS.com , www.fieldandstreamshop.com , www.golfgalaxy.com , www.publiclands.com www.goinggoing.com or www.moosejaw.com (collectively, “Our Websites”) (“Qualified Purchase”). Excluded items include select items from the following brands based upon each brand's discount restrictions: PING, select Titleist, select new releases by TaylorMade, and purchases made through DICK’S Team Sports HQ. For complete details, see full Rewards terms and conditions at Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms . ScoreCard Points Earned: Use of the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard earns you 2x the amount of Points than you would otherwise earn under the ScoreCard Program on Qualified Purchases at any of Our Stores, in-store kiosks at DICK’S Sporting Goods and online purchases. You will earn a total of two (2) Points per $1 spent on Qualified Purchases when you use the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard. When you use your ScoreRewards Mastercard outside of any of Our Stores, you will earn one (1) Point for every $3.00 in net purchases. So, for each $150 in Qualified Purchases you make using the ScoreRewards Credit Card or the ScoreRewards Mastercard, you will earn a $10 reward (each a “ScoreCard Reward”). ScoreCard Gold Program: If you use your ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard to make a purchase in Our Stores or on Our Websites at least once during the calendar year, you will automatically be enrolled in the ScoreCard Gold Program. In addition to the benefits of the ScoreCard Program, Gold Program Members will have access to exclusive ScoreCard Gold offers. For complete details, see full terms and conditions here.

The ScoreRewards Mastercard® is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

﻿The Contactless Indicator mark, consisting of four graduating arcs, is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC.﻿