Scorecard Terms and Conditions

1. Introduction



The ScoreCard program (“Program”) is a U.S.-based loyalty program offered at the sole discretion of Moosejaw, Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Moosejaw and Going Going Gone!, hereinafter referred to as "Our Store(s),” “Us,” “We” or “Our”. The Program is generally referred to as the “ScoreCard” program at Moosejaw, Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Moosejaw and Going Going Gone!; the Program is generally referred to as the “Public Lands HUB” program at Public Lands. References to ScoreCard within these Terms and Conditions include the Public Lands HUB.

At Our sole discretion, We have the right to modify, add or delete all or any portion of the Program rules, terms, conditions, benefits or ScoreCard rewards, at any time, with or without notice, even though such changes may affect the value of points already accumulated, the value of the rewards and/or the time for redemption.

2. Membership & Eligibility

Individuals can sign up to be a Program participant (“Participant” or “You”) by enrolling at checkout in Our Store locations, online at Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard and PublicLands.com/HUB or at special sign up events. ScoreRewards® Credit Card and ScoreRewards® Mastercard® cardholders are automatically enrolled in the Program.

Participants must:

(a) Be at least thirteen (13) years of age;

(b) Be a resident of the United States (including United States territories) or Canada; and,

(c) Provide a valid mailing address and valid email address at the time of enrollment.

Additionally, by participating in the Program, You agree to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, which can be viewed at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/privacy-policy and https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dsg-terms-of-use, respectively. By participating in this Program, You authorize Us to share your contact information, ScoreCard number and other qualifying information with our ScoreRewards Credit Card partner so they can determine your eligibility for a prescreened offer for a ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard®, or to process your application for a ScoreRewards ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard®.

3. Earning Points

In order to earn points (“Points”) that can be applied towards a reward (“Reward”), You must identify yourself as a ScoreCard or Public Lands HUB member, as applicable, each time You make a purchase in Our Store locations or through Customer Service orders, or enter your ScoreCard number at the time of purchase online at Moosejaw.com, Dicks.com, GolfGalaxy.com FieldandStreamShop.com and PublicLands.com (“Our Websites.”)

Participants can earn Points in the following ways:

(a) Qualified Purchases . Participants will earn at least one Point for every $1 of Qualified Purchases (defined below) that Participant makes at Our Store locations and using Our Websites. In the event of any discrepancies or if You do not use your ScoreCard number at the time of purchase, You may add purchases to your account within 90 days of the original transaction by logging into your account at Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard or PublicLands.com/HUB for in-store purchases or by contacting the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002 for purchases made using Our Websites. It may take up to seven weeks for Points from Qualified Purchases to appear in your account.

“Qualified Purchases” are merchandise purchases excluding sales tax and shipping, Reward redemption, purchases made prior to enrollment, purchases of PING, Yeezy, special order golf equipment, new releases from Titleist and Footjoy, select new releases by TaylorMade, gift cards, returned merchandise, refunds, online services, service items, warranties, gift certificates, gift wrap and purchases made through A.D. Starr or GameChanger, and Public Lands in-store services. If a Participant returns purchases for which the Participant earned Points, those Points will be deducted from the Participant’s ScoreCard account balance. Participants must present their ScoreCard when returning any purchases that earned Points.

(b) ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard® . Participants using a ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard® at the time of purchase may earn bonus Points subject to the Credit Card ScoreCard Terms issued by the credit card provider, which can be found at www.Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms. Our Stores do not own or control the information relative to charges made on the ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard®. Our Stores do not, and cannot assume any responsibility for, and will not be liable for the accuracy of any such information regarding a Participant’s use of the ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard®. Participants should contact the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002 if a Participant believes there are discrepancies regarding the Points earned from using the ScoreRewards® Credit Card or ScoreRewards® Mastercard®.

(c) Fitness Tracker . Participants can earn Points through the MOVE fitness tracker function on the DICK'S Sporting Goods Mobile Application (“DICK’S Mobile App”). Please see the Mobile App FAQ, which is located at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/mobile-app-faqs for details regarding how to earn Points using the DICK’S Mobile App. Points earned via the DICK’S Mobile App are subject to a daily maximum of 3 Points per ScoreCard account. Participants must reach the daily goal in one (1) calendar day based upon the Participant’s time zone in order to receive Points and a Participant’s activity will reset back to zero (0) the next calendar day. Our Stores do not own or control the information regarding Participants’ fitness activity reported to the DICK’S Mobile App. Our Stores do not, and cannot assume any responsibility for, and will not be liable for the accuracy of any such information regarding a Participant’s fitness activity. Participants must contact their third party fitness device manufacturer if they believe there are discrepancies regarding the fitness activity reported to the DICK’S Mobile App.

From time to time, We may extend ScoreCard enrollment offers to our customers to promote new Program membership for non-Participants. Such enrollment offers are limited to new Participants. Existing Participants may not receive enrollment offers for enrolling additional ScoreCard accounts. Accounts under the same name and address will automatically be combined.

Our Stores reserve the right to provide ScoreCard benefits to some Participants based upon geographic location, Program participation or information supplied by the Participant. Some of our special promotional offers, benefits, and communications also may be based on the volume or type of purchases of Participants.

4. ScoreCard Gold Program

Participants may be qualified to become a member (“Gold Program Member”) of the ScoreCard Gold Program ("Gold Program") in two ways:

(a) the Participant uses Participant’s ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard® to make a purchase in Our Store locations or on Our Websites at least once during the calendar year; or,

(b) the Participant makes $500 in Qualified Purchases during the calendar year.

Enrollment into the Gold Program may take up to ninety (90) days after qualifying. Once enrolled, Gold Program Members will be enrolled in the Gold Program for the remainder of that calendar year and will remain a Gold Program Member throughout the following calendar year (“Rollover Year”). Gold Program Members can maintain their Gold Program status for the calendar year after the Rollover Year by using their ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard® to make a purchase in Our Store locations or on Our Websites or by making at least $500 in Qualified Purchases during the Rollover Year.

In addition to the benefits of the Program, Gold Program Members will have access to exclusive ScoreCard Gold offers and one Pick Your Triple Points Day (3X Points) offer per calendar year for use on a single purchase.

5. Connecting DICK’S ScoreCard and Nike Membership Accounts

Participants can connect their account with their Nike Membership account to become eligible for exclusive benefits. By connecting your ScoreCard and Nike Membership accounts, You authorize Us to share with Nike information about Your in-store and online Nike-related purchases and transactions. You can un-link Your accounts at any time. We reserve the right to modify, suspend or end these exclusive benefits and the sharing of purchase and transaction information at any time without providing written notice to you. Please note that We are not responsible for your Nike Membership account or your information provided (including through Us) to Nike, which is subject to Nike’s own posted terms, conditions and privacy policies. For more information about connecting your ScoreCard and Nike Membership accounts, please see the FAQ located at www.dicks.com/s/connected.

6. Earning Rewards

Participants will receive a Reward within sixty (60) days after reaching a balance of three hundred (300) Points ("Minimum Point Threshold"). Participants enrolled in eRewards will generally receive Rewards within two weeks for reaching the Minimum Point Threshold. The Minimum Point Threshold may change at any time without prior notification. Rewards are capped at Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) (“Maximum Reward”) per Our fiscal month. Participants who have a Points balance after earning a Maximum Reward will carry over the remaining Points until the Points convert to a Reward or expire, whichever happens first.

7. Redeeming Rewards

Rewards can be redeemed only on the purchase of merchandise by presenting the Reward at the time of checkout in Our Store locations or by entering the redemption code at the time of purchase online using Our Websites. Participants redeeming Rewards are limited to redeeming at most two (2) Rewards per online transaction and three (3) Rewards per in-store transaction. A Reward can only be redeemed in one transaction, and the Participant forfeits any unused portion of the Reward if the transaction is less than the amount of the Reward. Additionally, if a Participant uses a Reward to make a purchase that is later returned, the Participant will be reissued Points in the amount equal to the value of Participant’s Reward applied to the returned product(s).

Rewards cannot be redeemed for gift cards, gift certificates, store credit, sales tax, prior purchases, licenses or services including but not limited to shipping, gift wrap, extended warranties or purchases made through A.D. Starr or GameChanger. Rewards have no cash value and neither cash nor store credit will be paid for unused portions of the Reward. Rewards are not transferable and Participants can only redeem Rewards associated with that Participant’s ScoreCard account. Participants must redeem Rewards prior to or on the expiration date stated on the Reward. The Program reserves the right to change the Rewards expiration date at any time without prior notification.

8. Point Expiration

All Points that have not been converted to a Reward will expire one year after the date upon which the Points were earned.

9. Change of Account Information

Participants are responsible for notifying Us of any changes to their information, including mailing address and e-mail address. Our Stores are not responsible for Rewards that are lost, delayed or misdirected in the mail, by email or otherwise. Account information changes can be made by making changes to the Participant’s account preferences at DICKS.com/ScoreCard or by contacting the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

10. Program Termination

The Program (including ScoreCard Gold and connected DICK’S ScoreCard and Nike Membership accounts) has no predetermined termination date and may continue until such time as Our Stores, in Our sole discretion, elect to designate a termination date. Our Stores reserve the right to modify or end the Program, or any part of the Program, at any time without providing written notice to you.

Abuse of the Program (for example, by a Participant failing to follow the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions, allowing others to use the Participant’s membership number or other improper conduct as determined by Our Stores in Our sole discretion) may result in termination of that Participant’s membership and disqualify that Participant from future Program participation.

11. Additional Terms

Modification of the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions may only be made in writing by an authorized representative of Our Stores. All interpretations of the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions will be at the sole discretion of Our Stores and such interpretations are binding on Participants. For additional information about the Program, see the ScoreCard FAQ located at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/scorecard-faqs.

Points and Rewards may be subject to federal, state, or other taxes and such taxes are the sole responsibility of the respective Participant.

The Program is a United States program. The laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania apply to the Program and these ScoreCard Terms and Conditions without regard to any conflict of law rules that may require the application of the laws of another jurisdiction.

If in any particular state the Program or Our Stores have to apply for any special license, bonding, permit or other governmental regulatory approval, the Program will be void in that particular state.

Participation in the Program is void if prohibited by law in the jurisdiction in which the prospective Participant resides.