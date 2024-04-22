Scorecard & Scorerewards Credit Card Benefits

Earn Points. Get Rewards.

Earn 1 Point for every $1 spent at Moosejaw and other brands that are part of the DICK’S Sporting Goods family. 300 Points = $10 Reward. ScoreRewards Cardholders earn 2X Points at our brands! If I've done my math correctly, 2X is better than 1X.

SIGN IN/JOIN NOW Manage Account
scorecard

Scorecard

EARN POINTS*

Get 1 Point for every $1 you spend on qualified purchases in-store and online!

 

GET REWARDED

Receive a $10 Reward for every 300 Points you earn.
Plus, get exclusive offers via mail and email.

 

MOVE WITH US

Connect your fitness tracker within the DICK'S app to earn 3 Points per day when you achieve 3 miles, 10,000 steps or 30 minutes of activity

 

Sign up & Start earning Points for your purchases today!

Create an Account
Sign In
scorecard gold

Gold

GO FOR THE GOLD

Spend $500+ in a calendar year or be an active Score Rewards credit card holder to achieve Score Card Gold Status.

 

PICK YOUR 3X POINTS DAY***

As a ScoreCard Gold member, you get 3X Points on a single purchase once a year. You pick the day.

 

We'll TRIPLE your Points!

Log in to redeem online from your Account Summary or to redeem in-store, ask an associate to add your 3X Points offer during checkout.

Check Status
Sign In
credit cards

ScoreRewards

EARN A BONUS REWARD

Earn a $30 Bonus Reward the day you open and use a ScoreRewards credit card at Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy or Public Lands^

 

Plus, earn 2x points with your ScoreRewards credit card when you make qualifying purchases at our family of brands.*

 

SCOREREWARDS MASTERCARD®

Earn 1 Point for $3 spent​ anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.†

 

UNLOCK GOLD

Get access to ScoreCard Gold status when you open a ScoreRewards credit card account and start using your card.

 

UP TO 24 MONTHS SPECIAL FINANCING‡

On qualified in-store purchases. Get 12, 18 or 24 months. See below for details.

Learn More
Manage Account
a woman fencing and a man golfing
eRewards Delivered Weekly

Go green with paperless Rewards delivery. Just think of all the papercuts you won't get.

Edit Preferences

How to Sign Up

Please see the ScoreCard Terms & Conditions for full program details. Here's a buncha stuff our lawyer said we have to say.

 

^$30 Bonus Reward Account Opening: Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points. Applicants who do not receive a credit decision the day that they apply, but are later approved, will receive a $30 Bonus Reward in their credit card package. Limit one offer per account. Bonus Reward will be issued within 60 days after opening an account. See Moosejaw.com/ScoreCardTerms for details on earning and redeeming Points and Rewards.

 

*Some exclusions apply. See Moosejaw.com/Exclusions for more details.

 

**Must be logged in with your ScoreCard to receive offer. To participate, log into your ScoreCard account, add qualifying items to your cart and select “Standard Shipping” to receive credit. Oversized and overweight items, Hazmat products and other select merchandise and/or brands are currently excluded from this promotion. See the Moosejaw.com/s/faq/shipping fine print below for full details.

 

***Limit one offer per customer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Redemption requires valid ScoreCard account. If redeemable online, must be signed into ScoreCard account at checkout. REWARDS GIVEN IN $10 INCREMENTS ONLY. 300 BONUS POINTS = $10 REWARD. No reproductions or rain checks accepted. Excludes: taxes, shipping, Reward redemption, purchases made prior to enrollment, purchases of PING, Yeezy, special order golf equipment, new releases from Titleist and Footjoy, select new releases by TaylorMade, gift cards, returned merchandise, refunds, online services, service items, warranties, gift certificates, gift wrap and purchases made through A.D. Starr or GameChanger, and Public Lands in-store services. For full ScoreCard Terms and Conditions, visit store or Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard.

 

Special financing purchases earn 1 point for each $1 spent.

†, ‡ Subject to credit approval. Must have a valid ScoreCard account to earn points. Points: Unconverted Points expire one year from date earned. For details and exclusions, see Moosejaw.com/Credit or ask a Store Associate. Special Financing: Offer applies to $399-$998.99 after discounts for 12 months; $999 - $1,498.99 after discounts for 18 months; or $1499 or more after discounts for 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. See Store Associate for details. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time.

 

†† Bonus Rewards distributed one (1) time per year. Must be a ScoreCard Gold member at least 10 days prior to Reward distribution date to qualify for that years Bonus Reward. To receive Bonus Reward, you must have a valid email address or valid postal address on file for Bonus Reward to be sent to you.

 

The ScoreRewards Mastercard® is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

 

The contactless Indicator mark, consisting of four graduating arcs, is a trademark owned by and use with permission of EMVCo, LLC.

Frequently Asked Questions

Terms capitalized and not defined are defined in the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions.

 

Earn one Point for every $1 of Qualified Purchases at Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Field & Stream stores, Moosejaw.com, DICKS.com, GolfGalaxy.com, PublicLands.com and FieldandStreamShop.com. Some exclusions apply. See DICKS.com/Exclusions for more details.


You can also earn Points through the MOVE fitness tracker function on the DICK'S Sporting Goods Mobile Application (“DICK’S Mobile App”). You can: (1) earn 100 Points for joining MOVE on the DICK’S Mobile App and (2) earn 3 Points per day by achieving one of the following daily activity goals as reported by a Participant’s third-party fitness device manufacturer to our MOVE fitness tracker on the DICK’S Mobile App:

  • By reaching at least 10,000 steps with Fitbit, Apple Health, or Garmin trackers
  • By reaching at least 3 miles with MapMyRun or MapMyFitness
  • By completing at least 30 minutes of fitness activity

Points are subject to a daily maximum of 3 points per ScoreCard account. You must reach your goal in one (1) calendar day in order to receive your points. The next calendar day, your activity will reset back to zero (0).


You can also earn Points by using your ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard® and during PGA golf club trade-in events when the event advertises that Points will be offered. For additional details, please see the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions.

 

 

You will qualify to receive a $10 Reward when your Points balance reaches 300 Points.

 

 

Points earned at Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Field & Stream are combined into a consolidated points account. Rewards can be redeemed in any of our chains.

 

 

Rewards will be received within 60 days of qualifying for a Reward. By default, you will receive Rewards via mail. However, you can receive your Reward faster by opting in to eRewards, where you will receive your Rewards via email within approximately 8 days of qualifying for a Reward. You can also view and redeem your available Rewards by using the DICK’S Mobile App.

 

 

Get your Rewards faster by opting in to eRewards. Your Reward will be emailed to you shortly after processing. Sign up for eRewards by visiting your preferences page under My Account on Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard or by updating your preferences via the DICK’S Mobile App. If you enroll in eRewards, you will no longer receive your Rewards by mail. 

 

 

Rewards are not available immediately due to the timing of processing and time associated with processing. You can see when your Points convert into a Reward by logging in and visiting the My Points section under My Account.

 

 

If your Reward is marked as redeemed, then either you or someone else redeemed the Reward. If you did not redeem it, please contact the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

If you have 750 Points, you will receive a $20 Reward based on reaching the 300-Point minimum twice. The remaining 150 points will roll over toward your next Reward.

 


Your Reward is only valid through the expiration date listed. 

 

 

Unfortunately, we are unable to replace Rewards sent through the mail. However, you can log in to your online account to reprint your Reward certificate.

 

 

We need a valid email address to deliver ScoreCard news, exclusive offers and other program-related information. We will not spam you or sell your email address.
 

If you do not want to receive emails from us, you can unsubscribe via the link at the bottom of any email we send, or by calling the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

The most common reason for a negative points balance is merchandise being returned after your Points convert into a Reward. If you believe there is an error on your account, please contact the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

If you have multiple ScoreCards, it is likely that you updated the information on one of your ScoreCard accounts but not the one that you used to create your online account. Please update your information via DICKS.com to ensure we have the correct information for both ScoreCard accounts. This will allow us to correctly combine the Points earned on each account. If you have further questions or need additional help, call the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

If your ScoreCard was not used in-store and you have your receipt, you can credit the purchase to your account within 90 days. Simply log in to My Account on Moosejaw.com and select Credit My Account under My Points History and follow the instructions. Always keep your receipts for verification in the event of a discrepancy.
 

At this time, only Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Field & Stream in-store purchases can be added through My Account on Moosejaw.com, DICKS.com, GolfGalaxy.com, PublicLands.com and FieldandStreamshop.com purchases can be added by contacting the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

To receive an electronic receipt of your in-store purchase, you must have a valid email address on your ScoreCard account. You will be asked at checkout if you would like to receive an electronic receipt.
 

To add or update your email address yourself, log in to My Account on Moosejaw.com and select Account Settings. You can also update your ScoreCard account by calling the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002.

 

 

Yes, you receive Points only for items purchased and not returned. You must present your ScoreCard at the time of the return.

 

 

Yes, you will be reissued the amount of points that equals the value of your Reward applied to the cancelled or returned product(s). Cancelled orders may be due to out of stock product or if you cancel your order before it ships.

 

 
  • You will receive the reissued points the day after your cancelled order or returned order processes in our systems.
  • If your balance of points equates to a new reward, the points will convert to a Reward during the next reward cycle.

 


When you use a Reward, it is applied across the number of products in your order. Therefore, if you return or cancel a portion of your order, you will receive a pro-rated point value. For example:​

  • If your order was one product, the total amount of points that equals the value of your Reward will be refunded.​
  • If you had two products in the order and one is cancelled or returned, the pro-rated value of your Reward that was applied to that product will be reissued.​

 

 

Yes, you will be reissued the amount of points that equals the value of your Reward applied to the returned product(s), just like an online return.​

 

 

All points expire approximately 365 days from the date in which they are issued, if they have not converted into a Reward. ​

 

 

Scorecard replacement cards are not available. You can view your ScoreCard number and add it to your wallet for use within the DICK’S Mobile App. Also, any store location can look up your ScoreCard at time of purchase with a phone number or email address or you can contact customer service at 1-800-440-4002 to receive your ScoreCard number.

 

 

If you have multiple ScoreCards, we will automatically combine your Points and accounts that are under the same first name, last name and address.

 

 

You may opt-out of direct mail, email and text messages by calling the ScoreCard hotline at 1-800-440-4002 or by updating your preferences under My Account. Regardless of your contact preferences, you will still receive your Rewards in the mail.

 

 

These numbers may not match because you have multiple cards associated with your account and we only publish one of them or the first 8 digits match, but the final 4 are different. This is because the final 4 digits are system generated but do not impact your account.

 

 

All ScoreCard Points that have not been converted to a ScoreCard Reward will expire one year from the date on which the ScoreCard points are earned.

 

 

You can achieve ScoreCard Gold status by spending $500+ in a calendar year or by being an active ScoreRewards credit card holder. For additional details, please see the ScoreCard Terms and Conditions.

 

 

Gold status unlocks exclusive access to member-only perks that we’ll share with you via email and/or direct mail throughout the year. Also, ScoreCard Gold members receive a Pick Your Triple Points Day to use on any single purchase once per calendar year. To redeem your 3X Points offer, log-in to redeem online from your Account Summary or ask an associate to add your 3X points offer during checkout in-store.

 

 

When you achieve Gold status, you’ll keep that status for the remainder of the current calendar year through the end of the following calendar year.

 

 

You can always check your status by logging in to My Account at Moosejaw.com/ScoreCard.

 

 

For questions regarding your ScoreCard account, contact customer service at 1-800-440-4002. For questions regarding your ScoreCard Gold account, contact customer service at 1-833-679-9638.​ 

 

 

Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and Synchrony Bank have teamed up to offer customers these two great cards.

 

 

The ScoreRewards Credit Card and ScoreRewards MasterCard are for use at Moosejaw, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations or online at Moosejaw.com, DICKS.com, GolfGalaxy.com or FieldandStreamShop.com. The ScoreRewards Mastercard can be used anywhere else Mastercard is accepted. Both cards automatically enroll you in the ScoreCard Gold Program and you will earn 3X points* on qualified in-store purchases and online at our brands the day you open an account. After that you will earn 2X points† everyday on qualified in-store and online purchases at our brands. With the ScoreRewards Mastercard you will also earn 1 point for every $3† spent anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

 

 

Any US citizen 18 years or older may apply for a ScoreRewards credit card.

 

 

You can apply for a ScoreRewards credit card account at any Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or Field & Stream store location. You can visit DICKS.com/APPLY to apply online or text “APPLY” to 51801 using your mobile device. Data fees may apply.

 

 

Yes, as a ScoreRewards credit cardholder we offer special financing events in store that may vary. There are options for 12-, 18- or 24-month special financing based on the qualifying purchase amount. For example, you could qualify for a 24-month Special Financing‡ offer on a purchase of $1,499 or more after discounts. Visit your local store for available offers today! 

 

 

Yes! You can earn 3X points† on qualified in store or online purchases at our brands the day you open and use your ScoreRewards credit card or you can choose special financing. However, if you choose to take advantage of any special financing offer, you will earn 1 point per $1 spent.

 

 

No, all applications are considered for the ScoreRewards Mastercard. If the customer is not approved for the ScoreRewards Mastercard, you will be automatically considered for the ScoreRewards Credit Card.

 

 

Your ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard should arrive in 7-10 business days once you are approved.

 

 

These points will be posted to your ScoreCard account within approximately 15 days after your credit card billing cycle and will appear on your monthly credit card statement.

 

 

You can make purchases with your ScoreRewards Credit Card or ScoreRewards Mastercard at Moosejaw, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations or online at Moosejaw.com, DICKS.com, GolfGalaxy.com or FieldandStreamShop.com. You can also use your ScoreRewards Mastercard anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

 

 

Yes, both the ScoreRewards Credit Card and ScoreRewards Mastercard are accepted for in-store kiosk purchases at Moosejaw, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy or Field & Stream store locations.

 

 

Yes, you will receive 2 points for every $1 spent on qualified purchases with your ScoreRewards Mastercard at Moosejaw, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or Field & Stream. You will also earn 1 point for every $3 you spend just for using your ScoreRewards Mastercard.

 

 

The ScoreRewards Credit Card and the ScoreRewards Mastercard can be used online at Moosejaw.com, DICKS.com, GolfGalaxy.com or FieldandStreamShop.com.

 

 

No, you can only use your Reward(s) to purchase merchandise, not to pay your credit card bill.

 

 

You will still retain your membership in the ScoreCard program. You will need to contact the ScoreCard Hotline at 1-800-440-4002 if you wish to also close your ScoreCard account.

 

 

To manage your ScoreRewards credit card account, click here.

 

 

For questions regarding a ScoreRewards Credit Card account, call 1-877-417-1324.For questions regarding a ScoreRewards Mastercard account, call 1-877-471-5638.

 

 

You can earn 3 ScoreCard points daily by achieving one of the following daily activity goals as reported by a Participant’s third-party fitness device manufacturer to our MOVE fitness tracker on the DICK’S Mobile App:

  • By reaching at least 10,000 steps with Fitbit, Apple Health, or Garmin trackers
  • By reaching at least 3 miles with MapMyRun or MapMyFitness
  • By completing at least 30 minutes of fitness activity

Points are subject to a daily maximum of 3 points per ScoreCard account. You must reach your goal in one (1) calendar day in order to receive your points. The next calendar day, your activity will reset back to zero (0).

 

Earn 100 ScoreCard points for joining MOVE today!

 

 

Points are typically awarded within a few hours of achieving your daily goal. Please wait for 24 hours as sometimes there may be a delay in processing.

 

If you are still experiencing an issue after 24 hours, then contact us by selecting Support & Feedback in the app menu. Be sure to include your ScoreCard number, date missed, the tracker you are using (e.g., Fitbit, Garmin, etc.).

 

 

This is happening because the app has not received data from your fitness tracker. There could be multiple reasons:

  • Your fitness tracker is not connected to the app
  • You have not synced your activity with your fitness tracker/app
  • You have not authorized app to receive your activity data (Apple Health only)
  • Your tracker authentication to the app may have expired

 

 
  1. Verify your tracker is connected to the app.
  2. From the MOVE Daily Activity screen, select the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen to ensure the tracker is in the connected state.
  3. Go to your fitness tracker app or online portal and ensure your physical tracker is synced with the app or portal.
  4. If the portal is out of sync with your physical tracker, then sync and come back to the DICK’S Sporting Goods app to verify your activity has posted. Give a few minutes for your activity data to transfer to the app.
  5. If you are using Apple Health, make sure you have granted permission for activity to be shared with app.
  6. If you followed the above steps and are still not seeing your data update in My Activity, you need to disconnect your tracker and reconnect to the app.
  7. If none of the steps above resolve the issue, contact us through Support & Feedback within the app. Be sure to include your ScoreCard number, affected date and time, and tracker you are using (e.g., Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Health, MapMyRun, etc.).

 

 

Apple Health requires permission for each activity type in order to share your data with DICK’S Sporting Goods. You can verify the right permissions are enabled by going to the Apple Health app and navigating to Sources → Dick’s. Check that you are allowing DICK’S Sporting Goods to read the data for each of your preferred activities. If not, go ahead and give permission by toggling to green for each activity you want to sync with MOVE. If you are still experiencing an issue, please contact us by reporting a problem at Support & Feedback in the app menu. Be sure to include as much information as possible.

 

 

This happens when you have more than one ScoreCard account. Keep in mind that only one tracker is allowed to be connected to one ScoreCard account at a time.

 