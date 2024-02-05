SUP Paddles Sizes and Types

A paddle board's shape comes down to the blade size, blade cut and blade offset.



Paddle sizes range from small to extra large and provide different levels of support. Small blades require less effort to paddle but cover a smaller surface area, while large blades output more power and increase speed more efficiently. Keep in mind that small, medium and large paddles often directly correlate to the size of the rider.



A teardrop shaped blade creates more power with each stroke. The thinner blade tip slices into the water quickly and has a wider contact area across the paddle, allowing you to push forward and farther. Rectangular shaped blades, or other similarly box-shaped blades, are more gentle on your body. Their thinner contact area doesn’t push as much water with each stroke, encouraging smooth movements and making paddling easier over long periods of time.



The offset refers to the angle at which the blade curves. Angles give you more power per stroke, conserving energy and increasing the distance you’re able to cover. Surfing is best with a 7-degree angle, all-around use sits well with 10 degrees, and racing thrives with 12 degrees.

