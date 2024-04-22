Some items ordered online may be available for pick up in a store of your choice. If an item is available for pickup, you will be presented with the option to do so when selecting your item for purchase. Most items available for store pickup are available within one hour of placing your order. After placing your order, we will send you a confirmation email followed by a second email when your order is ready for pickup.

Online bicycle orders that are available for in-store pickup may not be available for store pickup within one hour due to the time needed for assembly. Please consult your order time confirmation email for your specific pickup time.

All pickup times are estimates. While we strive to meet all pickup times as quoted, Moosejaw does not make any guarantee that your order will be available at any specific time. Moosejaw will not have any liability for any order delays.