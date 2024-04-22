We will email you when your order is ready.
If you wanna go pick up your order directly, we offer a pretty flexible curbside pickup. If you're near a Public Lands or DICK'S Sporting Goods store (coming soon to Moosejaw stores, too), we'll get your order ready and you can swing on by and grab it.
Choose your item and set your store to whatever is closest (or a further away one if you love driving). Note: Only available on select items. Subject to product availability. Some exceptions apply.
We'll let you know when your order is ready. Then you can hop in your car, truck, skateboard or bike with one giant wheel & one tiny wheel.
At the store, follow the email prompts & choose to come in for your order or have it brought to you curbside.
Have somebody else do your bidding by adding them to your pickup order when you’re checking out. You will both receive an email when the order is ready for pickup.
Return your online purchase through the mail with free returns on most purchases by following the online instructions to generate a return label. Easy as a really easy pie.
Return your pickup purchase by following the online instructions or bringing your confirmation email to the store.
Just like in-store... but without going in the store. Return your pickup purchase by following the online instructions.
Some items ordered online may be available for pick up in a store of your choice. If an item is available for pickup, you will be presented with the option to do so when selecting your item for purchase. Most items available for store pickup are available within one hour of placing your order. After placing your order, we will send you a confirmation email followed by a second email when your order is ready for pickup.
Online bicycle orders that are available for in-store pickup may not be available for store pickup within one hour due to the time needed for assembly. Please consult your order time confirmation email for your specific pickup time.
All pickup times are estimates. While we strive to meet all pickup times as quoted, Moosejaw does not make any guarantee that your order will be available at any specific time. Moosejaw will not have any liability for any order delays.
You can see if a product is available to pick up in-store on the product details page. Once you have set your store and selected the product size and color, the page will display if the item is available in your store. This is shown directly above the Add to Cart button. If you want to see if your product is available to pick up in a different store, click the Change Store link.
Some products are not eligible for in-store pickup and must be purchased in store. You are still able to check a store’s stock levels online.
Your product will typically be ready for pickup within one hour of placing your order. However, orders placed within one hour prior to store closing or after store hours will be ready the next day.
You will need two things to pick up your order at Moosejaw :
Check your “Ready for Pickup” email for instructions on how to pick up an order at your store. For Curbside Pickup, look for dedicated parking signs. For In-Store Pickup, look for signage for the dedicated Order Pickup area or find an associate for assistance.
Check in through email or text utilizing the link in your “ready for pickup” email or text message. Choose Curbside or In-Store Pickup and enter your information to assist us in finding you quickly!
A Moosejaw guide will bring your order to you shortly after this information is received.
Yes. Forward the 'Ready For Pickup' email to your alternate pickup person and have them follow the check-in process upon arrival.
Check your junk or promotions folder to make sure it isn’t there. If you still cannot locate a Ready for Pick Up email, please contact our Customer Service team at 1-844-890-0896.
You have four days from order placement to pick up your order with the option to extend your pickup window by another four days via text or email, if you need more time.
We will cancel orders that are not picked up within your pickup window (standard window is four days unless you choose to utilize the one-time extension via text or email). You will not be charged for the order.
You may see an authorization hold on your account in the amount of the purchase, but that will drop off in accordance with your financial institution upon cancellation.
While the amount of time you have to cancel your order is limited (30 minutes from ordering), you can follow these steps to request a cancellation:
The store begins to work on your order as soon as they receive the order notification. If your order has already been processed, simply don’t pick it up and it will automatically be cancelled after four days. If you do not want to wait the four days, you can call your local store and ask them to cancel the pickup order.
