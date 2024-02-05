PHYSICAL OR DIGITAL? WE'VE GOT YOU.

Where can I purchase a Gift Card?

Gift Cards are available in any of our Moosejaw locations. You can also purchase Gift Cards at one of our online stores.

How much can I load onto a Gift Card?

Gift Cards can be purchased in any amount from $5—$500 per card.

Are Gift Cards reloadable?

Yes! You can stop in-store at anytime to reload or add value to your current physical Gift Card.

I lost my Gift Card, can it be replaced?

Unfortunately, lost or stolen Gift Cards are non-replaceable.

Are eGift Cards available?

Yes! You can purchase an eGift Card at one of our online stores.

When does my Gift Card expire?

There is no expiration date on your Gift Card. Happy shopping!

Can I change the value of an eGift Card after I've paid for it?

Not at this time.

How do I cancel the online purchase of a Gift Card?

If your Gift Card has not been delivered, you can cancel your purchase by contacting Customer Support. Cancellation is subject to limitations.

When is my credit card charged for my online Gift Card purchase?

Your credit card is charged at the time of purchase. This purchase will appear on your credit/debit card statement as MOOSEJAW GC.

When will my recipient receive their Gift Card?

eGift Card: Your eGift Card will be sent via email on the delivery date you choose, with rare exceptions for processing delays. For same-day delivery, most eGift Cards are sent within an hour of the purchase transaction. For future delivery, eGift Cards are sent on the morning of the scheduled delivery date.

Plastic Gift Card: Delivery times are determined by the Shipping Method selection. Orders are generally shipped within 1-2 business days. Once your Gift Card is shipped, you will receive an email with a tracking number, with which you may access the current shipping status of your gift.

What are the shipping options?

eGift Card: eGift Cards will be sent via email.

Plastic Gift Card: You can choose standard shipping free of charge, or for an additional fee you can choose to expedite your order. You can make your selection under the Shipping Method option. Depending on when your order is placed, it may take 1-2 business days to process order.

How do I know the recipient actually received the eGift Card I sent them?

You will receive an email message confirming delivery, and a message notifying you that the eGift Card has been viewed. If the eGift Card goes un-viewed for 15 days after delivery, you will receive a message with options for resolving the issue. You may also contact Customer Support with the order number from the email you received confirming your purchase, and we can tell you if the recipient has viewed their eGift Card.

Is my order secure?

All personal and financial information is transmitted using the https protocol over a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), utilizing state of the art technology for consumer protection. Behind the scenes, your web browser is sending all personal and financial information over SSL. The Gift Card purchase process is fully PCI compliant. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Customer Support.

What if I lost the Gift Card I purchased online?

Your eGift Card has cash value and should be safeguarded as such. If you lose your Gift Card, contact Customer Support immediately.

Who is CashStar?

The CashStar platform is designed as a mobile first, flexible digital gifting solution, with a key focus on consumer experience, fraud prevention and powerful promotional capabilities. Powering 400+ retailers branded gift card programs, the platform is an innovative and industry leading solution.

Moosejaw eGift Cards are powered by CashStar.