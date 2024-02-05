Moosejaw Gift Cards

Make gift shopping the easiest thing in the world with a Moosejaw Gift Card or eGift Card. You're pretty much done already, just need to click a few more buttons. Plus, with the eGift Card, you can have that puppy delivered immediately. What a time to be alive.

Shop e-gift cards

PHYSICAL OR DIGITAL? WE'VE GOT YOU.

eGIFT CARDS

Need a gift card now? Go digital and get an eGift Card delivered right to your inbox. eGift Cards are redeemable online or in any of our stores. Enjoy these additional eGift Card benefits:

  • "Create your own!"—upload your own photo to create an even more personalized eGift Card.
  • Delivered within minutes of purchase, or choose a future email delivery date.
  • Choose from multiple designs.
  • Add a personalized message.
GIFT CARDS

It’s the ultimate gift for the explorer on your list. Moosejaw Gift Cards can be used online or in any of our store locations. It can also be used at DICK'S Sporting Goods or Public Lands, if those are closer. Use our store locator to find the store closest to you, or purchase a gift card online with the following benefits:

  • Choose any amount between $5—$500.
  • Add a personalized message.
  • Choose from several convenient shipping methods to meet your needs.
  • Made of 100% recycled materials.
GIFT CARD TERMS & CONDITIONS

Moosejaw Gift Cards and eGift Cards can be used to buy the gear and services you love at all Moosejaw, Public Lands, DICK'S, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy retail locations or online at Moosejaw.com, PublicLands.com, DICKS.com, FieldandStreamShop.com and GolfGalaxy.com.

  • Moosejaw and DSG of Virginia, LLC reserve the right to change these terms and conditions at their discretion.
  • Gift Cards can be purchased in whole dollar amounts, starting with a minimum of $5 up to a maximum of $500.
  • You cannot use your Gift Card to purchase additional Gift Cards.
  • If the amount of your Gift Card does not cover the total purchase amount, you must pay for the remainder of the purchase with a valid form of payment.
  • If the amount of your Gift Card is more than the total order amount, the balance amount will be stored on your Gift Card for future use.
  • Gift Cards are non-refundable and not redeemable for cash except as required by law, and cannot be applied toward any credit card balances.
  • If you suspect that someone has copied or stolen your Gift Card, contact Customer Support immediately. Lost or stolen Gift Cards cannot be replaced. Moosejaw is not responsible for lost or stolen cards. Gift Cards have cash value and should be safeguarded accordingly.
  • Sales tax is not charged when buying Gift Cards; however, purchases paid for with Gift Cards will be charged applicable sales tax if the purchase shipped to an address where tax is payable.
  • There is no expiration date for your Gift Card.
  • Returned merchandise will be credited in the original form of payment.
  • ScoreCard Points will not be earned on purchases of Gift Cards or eGift Cards.
  • Moosejaw Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply.

 

The following Terms and Conditions apply to online Gift Card purchases:

  • Gift Cards will not be delivered until the checkout transaction is completed. An accurate physical address or email address for the recipient is required to deliver Gift Cards. We are not responsible for Gift Cards that are undeliverable or not received due to an incorrect physical or email address.
  • eGift Cards are subject to the same terms and conditions as Gift Cards.
  • If you return items in-store purchased with your eGift Card, a new Gift Card will be issued.
  • Recipients will receive their eGift Card via email, which will include a code that must be used to redeem the eGift Card. eGift Card codes are activated within 24 hours after you receive them.
  • eGift Cards are delivered via email. If you have confirmed the recipient's email address but the eGift Card has not been viewed within a reasonable period after the requested delivery date, following is a list of the most common reasons why delivery may have failed:
  • Spam filter blocked email or routed it to a bulk/spam folder
  • Recipient's firewall blocked the email
  • Email inbox is over size limit
  • Invalid email address
  • If you need further assistance, please contact Customer Service. Have your order number or email address ready. Please check to make sure the address of the recipient is correct and contact Customer Support if you suspect the recipient did not receive his/her Gift Card.
GIFT CARD FAQs

Where can I purchase a Gift Card?

Gift Cards are available in any of our Moosejaw locations. You can also purchase Gift Cards at one of our online stores.

 

How much can I load onto a Gift Card?

Gift Cards can be purchased in any amount from $5—$500 per card.

 

Are Gift Cards reloadable?

Yes! You can stop in-store at anytime to reload or add value to your current physical Gift Card.

 

I lost my Gift Card, can it be replaced?

Unfortunately, lost or stolen Gift Cards are non-replaceable.

 

Are eGift Cards available?

Yes! You can purchase an eGift Card at one of our online stores.

 

When does my Gift Card expire?

There is no expiration date on your Gift Card. Happy shopping!

 

Can I change the value of an eGift Card after I've paid for it?

Not at this time.

 

How do I cancel the online purchase of a Gift Card?

If your Gift Card has not been delivered, you can cancel your purchase by contacting Customer Support. Cancellation is subject to limitations.

 

When is my credit card charged for my online Gift Card purchase?

Your credit card is charged at the time of purchase. This purchase will appear on your credit/debit card statement as MOOSEJAW GC.

 

When will my recipient receive their Gift Card?

eGift Card: Your eGift Card will be sent via email on the delivery date you choose, with rare exceptions for processing delays. For same-day delivery, most eGift Cards are sent within an hour of the purchase transaction. For future delivery, eGift Cards are sent on the morning of the scheduled delivery date.

Plastic Gift Card: Delivery times are determined by the Shipping Method selection. Orders are generally shipped within 1-2 business days. Once your Gift Card is shipped, you will receive an email with a tracking number, with which you may access the current shipping status of your gift.

 

What are the shipping options?

eGift Card: eGift Cards will be sent via email.

Plastic Gift Card: You can choose standard shipping free of charge, or for an additional fee you can choose to expedite your order. You can make your selection under the Shipping Method option. Depending on when your order is placed, it may take 1-2 business days to process order.

 

How do I know the recipient actually received the eGift Card I sent them?

You will receive an email message confirming delivery, and a message notifying you that the eGift Card has been viewed. If the eGift Card goes un-viewed for 15 days after delivery, you will receive a message with options for resolving the issue. You may also contact Customer Support with the order number from the email you received confirming your purchase, and we can tell you if the recipient has viewed their eGift Card.

 

Is my order secure?

All personal and financial information is transmitted using the https protocol over a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), utilizing state of the art technology for consumer protection. Behind the scenes, your web browser is sending all personal and financial information over SSL. The Gift Card purchase process is fully PCI compliant. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Customer Support.

 

What if I lost the Gift Card I purchased online?

Your eGift Card has cash value and should be safeguarded as such. If you lose your Gift Card, contact Customer Support immediately.

 

Who is CashStar?

The CashStar platform is designed as a mobile first, flexible digital gifting solution, with a key focus on consumer experience, fraud prevention and powerful promotional capabilities. Powering 400+ retailers branded gift card programs, the platform is an innovative and industry leading solution.

 

Moosejaw eGift Cards are powered by CashStar.