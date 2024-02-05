Why Base Layers?

I know there’s about a million activities you can do that make you sweat, so we’re gonna go back to basics and give you the best starting point to help you choose for more specific activities when it comes time to do so.



• Running: Base layers for running are pretty important, and you’re going to want to pay attention to the weather first and foremost. Be sure to wear a lightweight layer if it’s only cool outside or go midweight when the temperature starts to drop. Base layers with thumb holes are also smart, because it prevents the sleeves from shifting up as you pump your arms. Synthetic materials are great for running because they’re lightweight, breathable, and wick moisture really efficiently, but pick whatever is most comfortable for you since you’ll be doing some pretty consistent activity.



• Hiking: This is a pretty low-exertion activity, so you’re going to need to use the temperature outside as a gauge for how to dress. Is it colder? Bundle up, baby. Warmer? Maybe go for a lightweight base layer. Material isn’t a huge factor here, so focus on comfort and make sure you give yourself some ability to shed layers if there’s a really sneaky, steep hill somewhere along your route.



• Backpacking: Though you may be on the same path as when you hike, backpacking’s core difference is the stuff you’ll be lugging around. More weight = more physical exertion. Try out a lightweight or midweight layer that allows for airflow (like merino wool) but dries quickly (like synthetic). Your back is gonna be sweaty regardless. Just accept that now. Alongside that, you’ll probably be out in the elements for longer periods of time, so make sure you have more than just a base layer to keep you warm.



• Climbing: This is the kind of activity where you’re probably like, “What?! I don’t need a base layer for that!” And you’re definitely wrong. You’re out in the elements and you need to make sure your muscles are well taken care of. Look for something with a looser fit that’s on the thicker side, because your muscles need more room to flex as much as they need to stay warm and dry.



• Biking: Whether you ride your bike to work or rip along wooded trails on the weekends, you’ll need to protect your skin from the elements and keep your body temperature from spiking all over the place. A lightweight base layer is a great all-around option to start with, because it’s easy to get subtly sweaty as you ride and you want to consistently wick moisture and regulate your body temp. You can add layers as needed, as long as you’re protected against wind and other potential damages.



• Snowsports: Activities in the snow are probably the most obvious need for a base layer. You have to stay warm, so you may need more than one base layer to keep things at the right level of performance. Start with a lightweight layer that focuses on wicking moisture to get the initial sweat out the way, then add on a midweight or heavyweight layer that can keep you extra warm. You’ll get hot as you move and can definitely start to strip down as needed, but you should have a minimum of one base layer on no matter what. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.