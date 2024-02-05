Shipping Information and FAQs

SENDING A GIFT?

SHIP IT RIGHT TO THEM!

If your entire ship-to-home order is a gift, you will be able to enter the gift recipient’s shipping details in checkout. Once you have placed your order, you will be able to enter the gift recipient’s email address on the order confirmation page. Once your gift ships, the recipient will receive an email letting them know that a gift is on its way.

Shipping FAQS

 

Shipping costs are determined by your item's size and weight, your selected shipping method, and your delivery address.
 

In your shopping cart, we show your estimated shipping cost, based on the lowest price shipping method available. If you select a different shipping method or live outside of the contiguous United States, your actual shipping cost may be higher.
 

 

  • The 48 continental states
  • Alaska and Hawaii are eligible only for Expedited shipping
  • At this time we are unable to ship orders to APO and FPO addresses. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

 

 

Each product on Moosejaw.com has an estimated processing time, which is given in business days and provided on the product's page. Processing times vary based on how your item is being shipped and where it is being fulfilled. Your full delivery timeframe includes both processing time and the time your item is in transit.
 

Business days are Monday to Friday and do not include federal holidays within the United States.

 

 

Moosejaw offers many fast and convenient shipping methods for items purchased online, including small-item shipping methods, large-item shipping methods and gift cards.

 

Gift Card Shipping Methods and Transit Time:

  • Standard USPS first class shipping, 7-10 business days
  • Third-Day shipping, 3 business days
  • Two-Day shipping, 2 business day

 

Small Item Shipping Methods and Transit Time:

Small items include products like apparel and footwear. Three shipping methods are available:

  • Standard shipping, 2-5 business days
  • Expedited shipping, 2 business days
  • Express shipping, 1 business day

Please Note: If you select Express or Expedited shipping, your order must be received and credit must be approved by 2:00 p.m. EST, or it may not be processed until the next business day. Expedited shipping is available for select products. You can view complete shipping options for your product in your shopping cart. The estimated delivery date for your order will be provided on the order review page prior to completing the order.

 

Large Item Shipping Methods:

Large items and heavy products cannot be sent by traditional package delivery and must be shipped via a large-item carrier.

After the carrier receives your order, they will contact you to schedule a delivery time. Typically, carriers require a minimum four-hour window for delivery. An adult older than age 18 must be present and available to sign for the delivery. Large-item shipping methods may include:

  • Curbside Delivery Your item will be delivered curbside via standard freight. Drivers do not assist in the assembly of your product, and if you select this method, we recommend you have someone to help you bring your item indoors.
  • Threshold Delivery Your item will be delivered just over the first threshold of your building.

 

Ship to Store:

Buy Online

• Choose your item, set your store and select ‘Ship to Store’ when making your purchase. Not near a Moosejaw? Select a DICK'S Sporting Goods store near you! Note: Only available on select items.


Look for an Email and Go

• We’ll let you know when your order has arrived at the store, so you know when to go pick it up! This usually takes between 5-10 business days after order placement.


Choose In-Store or Curbside

• At the store, follow the email prompts and choose to come in for your order or have it brought to your car


Someone Else Picking It Up?

• Add an additional person to your Ship-to-Store order when you’re checking out. You will both receive an email when the order is ready for pickup.


Terms and Conditions

Some items ordered online may be available to ship to a store of your choice. If an item is available for Ship-to-Store, you will be presented with the option to do so when selecting your item for purchase. Most items available for the Ship-to-Store service are available for pickup within 5-10 business days of placing your order. After placing your order, we will send you a confirmation email, followed by a second email when your order has arrived at the store and is ready for pickup.

All pickup times are estimates. While we strive to meet all pickup times as quoted, Moosejaw does not make any guarantee that your order will be available at a specific time. Moosejaw will not have any liability for order delays.

 

 

Occasionally packages may become lost in transit, delivered to an incorrect address, arrive in separate packages or left in a different location at your home. Log in to My Account and select Order Status.
 

If your order is past the estimated delivery date or has been marked as delivered but cannot be located, please contact Customer Service for assistance

 