Sales Tax Policy

STATE AND LOCAL SALES TAXES

In accordance with applicable state and local laws, we are required to charge sales tax in localities where Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. has operations. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. does not benefit from the collection of sales tax and we remit all taxes collected directly to the appropriate taxing jurisdiction.

As a general rule, it is the laws of the state of delivery that determine whether sales tax will be due on your transaction.

Taxes that appear in your online order confirmation are estimated. Because orders may be fulfilled from multiple locations across the U.S., the actual taxes charged to your credit card will be calculated based on the applicable state and local sales taxes when your order is shipped.

The terms contained herein are subject to change as the taxation of online transactions is continually evolving. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. strives to comply with state and local tax laws as they exist currently and continues to monitor and update its taxation policies as those laws change.

STATES WHERE DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC COLLECTS SALES TAXES

Orders shipped to AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, or WV will have all applicable state and local sales tax added to your total order, and to related shipping and handling charges where appropriate.

JURISDICTIONS WHERE DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC. DOES NOT COLLECT SALES TAXES

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. does not collect sales or use tax in all states. For states imposing sales or use taxes, your purchase may be subject to use tax unless it is specifically exempt from taxation. Your purchase is not exempt merely because it is made over the Internet or by other remote means. Many states require purchasers to file a sales/use tax return at the end of the year, reporting all of the taxable purchases that were not taxed, and to pay the tax on those purchases.

You may have a tax obligation in states where Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. does not collect sales tax. Details of how to report these taxes may be found at the websites of your respective taxing jurisdictions.

We do not charge sales tax on the purchase of Gift Certificates; however, items paid for with Gift Certificates will be taxed if shipped to addresses in the states or regions mentioned above.