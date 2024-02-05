Best Price Guarantee FAQs

When making a purchase, or during the allowable price match period of 14 days, price match requests from Moosejaw.com are handled via phone. Please call 1-866-465-3655 to tell us about the lower price that you want Moosejaw to match.

Moosejaw will then review and verify the price match request on a Moosejaw device. NOTE: Moosejaw.com price match requests cannot be completed via email.