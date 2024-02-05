Best Price Guarantee FAQs

Present the qualifying retailer's sales ad to a Moosejaw Sales Associate who will review the sales ad and if qualified the Store Associate will execute the price match right at the register.
No problem! You have 14 days from the date of purchase to take advantage of our price match program. Just bring your receipt and qualifying retailer's sales ad to the store. The Moosejaw Sales Associate will then review and verify the price match.
When making a purchase, or during the allowable price match period of 14 days, price match requests from Moosejaw.com are handled via phone. Please call 1-866-465-3655 to tell us about the lower price that you want Moosejaw to match.
Moosejaw will then review and verify the price match request on a Moosejaw device. NOTE: Moosejaw.com price match requests cannot be completed via email.
No. Neither shipping or delivery charges are included in the Best Price Guarantee program.
A local retailer for retail store purchases is located in the same market area (within a 25-mile radius) as your local Moosejaw store.
A local retailer for Moosejaw.com purchases is a retail store authorized by a vendor to sell a new, factory-sealed product with a warranty and is located in the same market area (within a 25-mile radius) as either the billing address or the shipping address on record for the purchase.
The best way to show proof of price is to bring in the qualifying retailer's current ad with the valid effective price or notify us of the website address of the designated qualifying retailer.
No. We do not match the prices of Warehouse clubs.
No. Due to the differences in services being performed, Moosejaw does not match retailers' service prices.
This includes, but is not limited to delivery, installation, bike repairs, skate sharpening, warranties and golf services.
This does not apply to backorders on a retailer's site. The qualifying retailer must have the item in stock and the ability to place an order for the item to be eligible for the Best Price Guarantee.
If the qualifying retailer's item is out-of-stock, it is not eligible for price matching.
No. This includes, but is not limited to, free gift card with purchase offers.
No. Moosejaw does not match retailers' financing offers, or financing offers that differ between our stores and Moosejaw.com. But you can buy a product, get a price match, and still use our low- or no-interest financing plans on your original purchase.
Moosejaw also does not price match to a retailer's price that can only be received when using the retailer's credit card.
No.
Moosejaw will price match retailers' coupons and promotions related to specific brands or products.
For example, we will match 25% off Columbia jackets at Academy Sports. We will not match a retailer's site-wide promotions such as 25% off all purchases.
Moosejaw matches the pre-tax price. We do not take sales tax into consideration for price match purposes. We will not override sales tax to match a retailer's price.
Moosejaw may run tests of the Best Price Guarantee in select locations and may amend the Best Price Guarantee program at any time.
No.