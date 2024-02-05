Moosejaw offers a variety of secure payment options for online purchases.



We accept the following major debit and credit cards:

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Discover Card

Moosejaw.com does not accept credit cards issued outside of the United States.

We also accept:

When will I be charged?

The payment methods used determine when you will be charged for your purchase:

For online payment by credit, ATM, debit or check card:

The payment amount is authorized and held by your financial institution at the time the order is placed to confirm the card is valid. You will be charged for your purchase when the item has been shipped or been picked up in store if using the Buy Online, Pick Up in Store program. Authorized and held amounts will not be available for other purchases. In the event the order is canceled, the authorization hold will expire in accordance with the terms of your bank or financial institution, typically within 3 to 5 business days.

For online payment by Gift Card, Online Gift Certificate or PayPal:

The payment amount is deducted when the order is placed. In the event of a cancellation or return, the payment amount will be placed back onto the original Gift Card or Online Gift Certificate used for purchase. Please retain this information until you are satisfied with your order.

Please note: Orders may be split into multiple shipments or even multiple orders. Because we charge for items when they are shipped or picked up in store, this may result in multiple charges. The total amount charged should add up to the amount displayed when the order was placed.

Payment Security Information

For your security, Moosejaw reserves the right to decline any transaction if we are unable to verify payment. If an order cannot be completed due to payment not being able to be verified, we will cancel your order and send notification by email that your order could not be completed. The details of cancellation are not included in the email notification to better ensure security and privacy.

Moosejaw supports Verified by Visa and MasterCard SecureCode. If you are using a card that offers Verified by Visa or MasterCard SecureCode, you may be prompted to enter your password or sign up for the service during checkout on Moosejaw.com.