Item Availability

Products, pricing, promotions, exclusions and availability may vary between Moosejaw stores and Moosejaw.com and can change at any time without notice.



Products available on Moosejaw.com will display one of six different statuses:

In Stock Limited Stock Out of Stock Pre-Order Backorder Special Order

A product's status is provided after clicking on the "Add to Cart" button (for items sold online) or the "Check Store Availability" button (for items available in stores) located on the Product Detail page.



Delivery times vary based on how long the product takes to be processed for shipping (noted on the Product Detail page), the shipping method you select, and your shipping location. Please note that shipping processes take place on business days, which are Monday through Friday, excluding U.S. federal holidays.

1. In Stock:

Delivery: Available products typically begin preparation for shipment as soon as the payment method is verified. Products ship once they are confirmed in stock, packed to ship, payment is approved, and the receiving address is verified. Estimated Delivery Date will provide details on when you can expect your product to arrive.

Buy Online, Pick Up in Store: Available products are typically ready for pick up within two hours after placing your online order. An email notification will be sent to confirm exactly when your order is ready to be picked up. Reference our Buy Online, Pick Up in Store information section for additional details in regards to this program.

2. Limited Stock:

Products listed as Limited Stock are currently low or limited in inventory at the store(s) being viewed.

3. Out of Stock:

Products listed as Out of Stock are currently not in stock at the store(s) being viewed. Note that in some instances, very limited inventory may be available in stores, but because of small quantities we are unable to reflect the availability online. Please remember to check back – if or when inventory is replenished and available, this will be reflected online.

4. Pre-Order:

When a product is listed as Pre-Order, such product is not yet in stock but is available for advanced purchase on our site, prior to the manufacturer's public release date. Pre-Order items are shipped once in stock and the public release date arrives. You will be notified of a product's updated status by email. The expected shipment time is listed on the Product Detail page.

5. Backorder:

When a product is listed as Backorder, it means the product is not yet in stock but is available for purchase on our site in advance of inventory receipt. Backordered items are shipped once in stock. You will be notified of a product's updated status by email. The expected shipment time is listed on the Product Detail page.

6. Special Order:

Special Order products require some additional preparation time before shipment. You will be notified of the status of your Special Order item by email. The expected shipment time is listed on the Product Detail page.

Please note: Some products are offered with customization options, such as monogramming. If you select a customization option at checkout, please allow for this preparation time in addition to the expected shipment time listed on the Product Detail page.

