Emails About Your Purchase
Once you have made your online purchase, we will update you on the status of your order through email notifications. All email notifications will be sent to the email address you provide when placing your order.
Orders Shipped to Customers
Customers who order items for delivery can look for the following email notifications:
- Your order has been submitted: This email notifies you that your order has been successfully submitted
- Your order is being processed: This email confirms that your order is being processed
- You Have Canceled Your Order: This email confirms that your order has been canceled at your request
- Unable to Process Your Cancel Request: This email is sent when we are unable to process your cancel request. If you receive this email and have any questions or concerns, please contact Customer Service, and we will be happy to assist you
- Shipment Confirmation: This email confirms that your order or part of your order has shipped. Orders may ship from more than one location, so you may receive multiple emails if your items have shipped separately. The arrival time of your order depends on the item and how long it takes to be processed for shipping, the shipping method selected, and your shipping location
- Advance Sales Notice: This email informs you that an item from your order is not available for immediate shipment and will ship when it is available. Your credit card is charged when the item is shipped. When the item is available to ship, we will send you an email with your order number
- Important Notice About Your Order: You may receive this email notification if there has been difficulty processing your order, the system sees a duplicate order, or a cancellation has occurred
Buy Online, Pick Up in Store
Customers who order items using the Buy Online, Pick Up in Store program can look for the following email notifications:
- Your order has been submitted: This email notifies you that your order has been successfully submitted
- Your order is being processed: This email confirms that your order is being processed
- Ready for Pick Up: This email notifies you that your order is available to be picked up at your selected DICK'S Sporting Goods or Public Lands store. For verification purposes, please bring this email and a valid photo ID with you to the store to pick up your order
- Order Has Been Cancelled: You may receive this email if we are unable to process your order or if you have requested a cancellation
- Ready for Pick Up Reminder: This email is a reminder that your product is waiting at your selected store for pick up
- Order Has Been Picked Up: This email confirms that your order has been picked up and you have been charged