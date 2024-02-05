Emails About Your Purchase

Once you have made your online purchase, we will update you on the status of your order through email notifications. All email notifications will be sent to the email address you provide when placing your order.

Orders Shipped to Customers

Customers who order items for delivery can look for the following email notifications:

Your order has been submitted: This email notifies you that your order has been successfully submitted

Your order is being processed: This email confirms that your order is being processed

You Have Canceled Your Order: This email confirms that your order has been canceled at your request

Unable to Process Your Cancel Request: This email is sent when we are unable to process your cancel request. If you receive this email and have any questions or concerns, please contact Customer Service, and we will be happy to assist you

Shipment Confirmation: This email confirms that your order or part of your order has shipped. Orders may ship from more than one location, so you may receive multiple emails if your items have shipped separately. The arrival time of your order depends on the item and how long it takes to be processed for shipping, the shipping method selected, and your shipping location

Advance Sales Notice: This email informs you that an item from your order is not available for immediate shipment and will ship when it is available. Your credit card is charged when the item is shipped. When the item is available to ship, we will send you an email with your order number

Important Notice About Your Order: You may receive this email notification if there has been difficulty processing your order, the system sees a duplicate order, or a cancellation has occurred

Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

Customers who order items using the Buy Online, Pick Up in Store program can look for the following email notifications: