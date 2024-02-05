Salewa makes shoes and boots for mountaineering, winter trekking and all sorts of outdoor adventures.



Whether you prefer an alpine, tech or hike approach Salewa makes footwear infused with the technology necessary to keep each all of your toesies intact and warm. Furthermore, their climbing shoes provide grip that doesn’t slip, you may even want to wear a pair on your hands for added traction.



Salewa footwear features ultra-resistant Cordura® fabric as well as Gore-tex® for increased resilience against water and wear.



Revolutionary from the outset, Gore-tex® technology uses semi-permeable layers that are too small to allow liquid water to pass through while still being large enough to allow molecules of water vapor to evaporate.