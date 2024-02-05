KAVU wants to help you make every day an invigorating adventure that helps you feel alive. Their diverse line of stylish clothing, bags, and practical accessories are sure to fit seamlessly into your daily life.



It’s impossible to talk about KAVU without talking about their bags. With an expansive selection, from their classic rope sling bag to more traditional backpacks, there is definitely something that will fit your needs. One of the favorites around the office is the Keeper bag, a small crossbody bag that can act as a purse and also hold enough snacks to get you through those afternoon meetings. We’re also big fans of the Snack Sack, which is larger and insulated and perfect for keeping our drinks at just the right temperature. Many of their bags are made from either durable cotton canvas or 600D polyester (or some combination of the two), feature rope accents, and come in a variety of unique patterns, allowing you to choose one that best expresses you.



KAVU makes more than bags, though. For instance, if you don’t feel like carrying a bag all night, there are wallet and clutch options for a more minimal look. Their awesome colors and patterns carry over into their men’s and women’s apparel, too. There are cute dresses and skirts (some of which have pockets) that are so comfy you’ll find yourself reaching for them every time you go into your closet. For men, there are plenty of patterned shorts and shirts that work well whether you’re going on a date or to the beach. Heck, there are even overalls that we know will turn some heads.



Next time you leave the house, grab your KAVU bag and make the most of it – even if it is just a trip to the mailbox.