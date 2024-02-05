Founded in 1914 in the Swedish wilderness, Wiktor Haglof created a company based on the vision of easing the struggle of living and working in harsh conditions. Where the only products you could rely on were the ones created by your own two hands, Wiktor strove to create goods that would be reliable, durable, functional and sustainable. Flash-forward to today, Haglofs creates some of the most durable and innovative jackets, base layers, shoes, clothing, technical shells, backpacks, sleeping bags, and accessories that you could need for any outdoor activity. So whether you are mountaineering, skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or just want to have responsibly sourced, high quality products, Haglofs has excellent options for you



For those looking for earth-conscious products, Haglofs has been a bluesign partner since 2008, meaning that they follow the strictest environmental standards available in the market to create products that help reduce water and air emissions and improve wastewater treatment and ecological footprint. This includes using reclaimed elements such as recycled polyester in shells and backpacks, as well as recycled wool and insulation materials for mid-layers and accessories. As new technologies are developed, the array of products made out of recycled materials grows season over season.



Another example of this is Haglof’s development of PROOF. PROOF protects from water, snow, rain, wind, and anything else that nature can throw at you. With different fabrics available, PROOF consists of 1,5 to 3,5 layer products going from ultra-light and packable to extremely durable. A jacket using PROOF can withstand about 10x the water pressure necessary to be considered “waterproof.” This means that the chances of your jacket wetting out are about as good as me not watching another episode of the show I’m currently binging (I need to know what happens next!) What really makes PROOF such an innovative piece of tech is that it is made from recycled or bluesign approved fabrics and is entirely fluorocarbon free. So rest assured that any product you have with PROOF not only is going to keep you toasty and dry but also helps the planet.