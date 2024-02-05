Fjallraven (pronounced fee-yall-raven) has been around for more than half a century. What began as an idea for an improved rucksack invented by a teenager has now grown into a top dog providing all-weather outdoor gear to all corners of the globe. This Swedish brand has become renowned for their high-quality, innovative and sustainably made products. And in case you were wondering, Fjallraven translates to arctic fox - an animal that lives in harsh mountain conditions.



In addition to their legendary Kanken backpack, Fjallraven makes clothing, jackets, gear and luggage. Each product that is created is designed to be functional, durable and timeless so that they can be taken anywhere and last for generations to come. Their classic materials give you that effortless heritage style, while their construction and details enable you to easily access the outdoors.



