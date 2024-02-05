About Carve Designs:

Carve Designs was founded with the desire to create quality boardshorts and swimwear for women that fits and functions well without having to sacrifice looks. Since then, they have expanded their offerings to include other comfortable clothing that is perfect for wherever the day takes you.

In addition to their stylish bikinis and one-piece bathing suits, Carve Designs also offers several different styles of rashguards. Designed for versatile sun protection, they’re lightweight, quick-drying, and offer UPF 50+ protection, so you can enjoy spending the time in the sun without worrying about getting burned. And if you’re looking for some additional protection from those UV rays, check out their swim leggings that offer the same benefits and cool patterns, all the while remaining cute and comfy enough to wear on a quick trip to the store.

For those days that you can’t make it to the beach, Carve Designs offers plenty of other clothing that will quickly be added to your weekly rotation of favorites. There’s activewear, like leggings and sports bras to wear to your weekend yoga class, or shorts that easily make the transition from land to sea, so you can catch a few waves on your lunch break. After work, throw on their super soft sweats, get cozy, and relax after a long day. Or, if you’re feeling up for an adventure, slip on a Carve Designs skirt and pair it with one of their chic tops and go check out that new taco cart down the street.

From stand up paddleboarding to walking your dog, Carve Designs swimsuits and clothing will keep you comfortable and fashionable all day long.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where are Carve Designs swimsuits made?

Carve Designs manufactures their products both in the US and overseas. Their California-based factories make a significant portion of their clothing.

What materials does Carve Designs use in their swimsuits?

Carve Designs makes 95% of their products from recycled, upcycled, and sustainable materials. Some fo the materials they use across their product lines are Cotton, Tencel, Modal, and Recycled Polyester.

Who owns Carve Designs?

Founded by Jennifer Hinton and Thayer Sylvester, Carve Designs was founded in 2003 by two women looking to find boardshorts that could keep up with their passion for adventure.