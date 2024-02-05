Astral creates high-performance footwear with the lowest environmental footprint possible. They refuse to be overshadowed by large corporations that dominate the retail industry by putting all of their efforts into providing the most practical and comfortable shoes and sandals available. You can easily go straight from the hiking trail into a night out with friends thanks to a ton of cushioning and support. These are sure to become a staple in your summer wardrobe.



Astral has received numerous awards and accolades for their innovative technology from the likes of Gear Junkie, Outside Magazine, Popular Mechanics, Men's Journal and Outdoor Retailer. Not only have they constructed the stickiest rubber ever to be worn on wet rock, but it's also the least toxic and has the lowest environmental impact. Despite the shoes' and sandals' minimalist design, a crazy amount of research and design has been put into every single detail. Seriously lightweight, these casual shoes have an impressive drainage system that lets water escape and reduces access to sand and slit. Whether you spend summer days on a boat or you prefer more of an adrenaline rush, Astral is here to outfit your feet in protective, comfortable and sustainable shoes.