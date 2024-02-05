When you choose Arc'teryx, you're choosing more than just some of the best outdoor gear on the planet. You’re choosing a sincere commitment to pushing technology, incorporating industry leading durability, and a dedication to environmental stewardship. Arc'teryx uses the most advanced fabrics and materials in their jackets and outdoor gear, ensuring they keep hard core climbers and trekkers comfortable, safe, and warm in even the most brutal alpine environments.

Among the top of their most prized achievements, you’ll find the Arc'teryx line of technical jackets - acclaimed lightweight outer layers that are as waterproof and wind resistant as can be, with big thanks to fantastic GORE-TEX fabric technology. Never ending dedication to perfection has Arc'teryx going the extra mile (or kilometer, since they're a Canadian company) to make a good jacket great - you'll find that the little extras, like no-lift gusseted underarms and articulated elbows, make the biggest difference in a first-class technical jacket.

While they’re best known for outerwear that stands up to the harshest cold weather conditions, Arc'teryx makes killer apparel for all active walks of life, with comfortable cardigans that change your definition of what to expect from a sweater. Made from quick drying, highly breathable Polartec ThermalPro fleece, you’re looking at basically the best thing that ever happened to fleece jackets.

If it hasn’t become completely clear, this is what you should be picking up here: Arc'teryx is really good at crafting apparel, and the awesome news is Arc'teryx gear is just as superb as Arc'teryx outerwear. Climbers of all stripes appreciate the comfort and durability of an Arc'teryx climbing harness - Arc'teryx harnesses are lightweight, super-duper strong, and designed to provide comfort for anything from trad climbing to alpine mountaineering. Little known fact: the first product manufactured by Arc'teryx was a harness, and it was a huge hit in the climbing world.

Serious backpackers trust Arc'teryx packs for their durability and comfort. These lightweight technical daypacks hold your necessities for a day hike or a climb without restricting your movement or weighing you down. For a serious multi-day hike, you're going to need a serious multi-day pack, an area where Arc'teryx packs really excel. Comfortable, lightweight, and water resistant, the award winning Arc'teryx packs have features galore and space enough for expedition size loads.